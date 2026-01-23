ETV Bharat / state

AP Liquor Scam | 'Raj Kesireddy Is Key Player': Vijayasai Reddy Tells ED

Hyderabad: Former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP V. Vijayasai Reddy, on Thursday, made strong remarks on the alleged liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh. He said that Raj Kesireddy had complete knowledge of the matter and was the "doer, the deed, and the action" behind it.

Speaking to reporters after a seven-hour interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad, Vijayasai Reddy said he had conveyed all relevant information to the agency. He also revealed that he had informed ED officials that he arranged Rs 100 crore for Sajjala Sridhar Reddy on the suggestion of YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy.

Vijayasai Reddy categorically stated that he would not turn approver in the case under any circumstances and said there was no need for him to do so.

The ED questioned Vijayasai Reddy from 11 am to 6 pm on Thursday in connection with the multi-crore liquor scam allegedly linked to the YSRCP regime. After emerging from the ED office, he addressed the media and said the officials had questioned him extensively.

"They asked me whether a liquor scam had actually taken place. I told them that those involved in it would be in a position to answer that," he said. When reporters pointed out that he held a key position in the party, Vijayasai Reddy said that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy himself had stated that there would be no ‘number two’ in the party.

He claimed that while he was initially given a prominent role after Jagan came to power, he was gradually sidelined from 2020 onwards due to a coterie around the former chief minister that, according to him, created insecurity.

"After I left the party and after they became entangled in cases, they are again projecting me as number two. I have explained all this to the ED," he said.

Vijayasai Reddy also rejected claims that the liquor scam was the reason for his exit from the party. He accused Jagan Mohan Reddy’s social media teams of spreading false propaganda that he had looted hundreds of crores.