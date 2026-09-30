ETV Bharat / state

AP Liquor Scam Unfolded Under Direct Supervision Of Then CMO: Former Excise Secretary

Amaravati: Retired IAS officer Rajat Bhargava told the Vijayawada ACB Court that the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam took place under the orders and supervision of the then Chief Minister's Office (CMO) during the YSRCP regime.

Bhargava, who served as the Special Chief Secretary of the Excise Department from May 2020 to June 2024, revealed sensational details in the statement recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC (Section 183 of the BNSS).

The former bureaucrat reportedly explained how all these irregularities took place under the direct supervision of key officials, including the then secretaries to CM K Dhanunjaya Reddy, Praveen Prakash and OSD P Krishna Mohan Reddy, who were part of Y S Jagan's inner circle.

Bhargava said the basic prices of liquor were hiked to facilitate the collection of massive bribes from distilleries and suppliers, thereby granting them undue benefits.

He reportedly lamented that he had no other option but to comply, as Jagan had insisted on the issuance of these Government Orders (GOs).

It is understood that he mentioned receiving phone calls from Dhanunjaya, Praveen, and Krishna, who conveyed instructions on behalf of Jagan.

He reportedly explained before the judicial officer that even though he was aware of the irregularities, he was forced to remain silent as he could not fight the situation alone.

"The base prices of various liquor brands were repeatedly hiked in violation of the provisions of the similar-sounding clause. Despite advice that increasing the additional retail excise duty — rather than the base price — would yield higher revenue for the state exchequer, that suggestion was ignored," Bhargava said.

"I realised that all of this was part of a conspiracy to pay higher amounts to distilleries and suppliers in exchange for kickbacks. However, unable to fight this battle alone, I remained silent. CMO officials Dhanunjaya, Praveen, and OSD Krishna warned me at the time that these were CM Jagan's orders and that I should not interfere in the matter," he added to his testimony.