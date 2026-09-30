AP Liquor Scam Unfolded Under Direct Supervision Of Then CMO: Former Excise Secretary
Rajat Bhargava told the Vijayawada ACB Court that former CM Jagan Reddy insisted on issuing Government Orders to drastically hike the base prices of liquor.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST|
Updated : September 30, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Amaravati: Retired IAS officer Rajat Bhargava told the Vijayawada ACB Court that the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam took place under the orders and supervision of the then Chief Minister's Office (CMO) during the YSRCP regime.
Bhargava, who served as the Special Chief Secretary of the Excise Department from May 2020 to June 2024, revealed sensational details in the statement recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC (Section 183 of the BNSS).
The former bureaucrat reportedly explained how all these irregularities took place under the direct supervision of key officials, including the then secretaries to CM K Dhanunjaya Reddy, Praveen Prakash and OSD P Krishna Mohan Reddy, who were part of Y S Jagan's inner circle.
Bhargava said the basic prices of liquor were hiked to facilitate the collection of massive bribes from distilleries and suppliers, thereby granting them undue benefits.
He reportedly lamented that he had no other option but to comply, as Jagan had insisted on the issuance of these Government Orders (GOs).
It is understood that he mentioned receiving phone calls from Dhanunjaya, Praveen, and Krishna, who conveyed instructions on behalf of Jagan.
He reportedly explained before the judicial officer that even though he was aware of the irregularities, he was forced to remain silent as he could not fight the situation alone.
"The base prices of various liquor brands were repeatedly hiked in violation of the provisions of the similar-sounding clause. Despite advice that increasing the additional retail excise duty — rather than the base price — would yield higher revenue for the state exchequer, that suggestion was ignored," Bhargava said.
"I realised that all of this was part of a conspiracy to pay higher amounts to distilleries and suppliers in exchange for kickbacks. However, unable to fight this battle alone, I remained silent. CMO officials Dhanunjaya, Praveen, and OSD Krishna warned me at the time that these were CM Jagan's orders and that I should not interfere in the matter," he added to his testimony.
Bhargava said he issued orders first increasing and then decreasing the additional retail excise duty solely due to pressure from the then CMO and CM's secretary Praveen.
"I used to argue that if the government treasury needed to increase revenue, the MRP should be raised, not the base price. However, my views were never taken into consideration. I was left with no other option, as the then Chief Minister insisted that the GOs be issued," he said.
Bhargava further said that prior to 2019, the authority to issue liquor supply orders rested with the Excise Commissioner. "That authority was vested in special officer Satya Prasad to facilitate the placement of large orders for brands that paid bribes. Massive orders were arbitrarily awarded to favoured parties right up until 2024," he added.
He said data regarding liquor supply orders from 2019 onwards was sent to his office in April 2024. Dhanunjaya and Krishna Mohan allegedly called the then Excise Commissioner Vivek Yadav, instructing him to sign those files with backdated entries. Bhargava received a call asking him to ensure that Yadav signed the file and to subsequently ratify it, to which he disagreed, he added.
"The then CMO did not want Excise officials to control government liquor shops. Consequently, the Excise Department was split in two, with the establishment of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), which weakened enforcement. The CMO, under the leadership of Dhanunjaya, conducted reviews regarding SEB and Excise matters. No minutes were issued for these meetings, Bhargava said, explaining that all operations of APSBCL were conducted under the control of the CMO.
Bhargava claimed that he used to bring the large-scale irregularities in the issuance of liquor supply orders to Dhanunjaya's attention at every opportunity. Yet, he paid no heed.
"When I directed Satya Prasad to come and provide an explanation, he failed to give a satisfactory answer. Consequently, I stripped him of the authority to issue liquor supply orders," he said.
However, Dhanunjaya immediately called him and allegedly asked him not to trouble Vasudeva and Satya Prasad. He also instructed Bhargava to let Satya Prasad retain the authority to issue liquor supply orders, stating that this was CM Jagan's instruction.
"This made me realise that these irregularities were taking place with the knowledge of Jagan's inner circle and the then CMO," he added.
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