Andhra Liquor Scam | Salesmen, Office Boys Named As 'Directors' Of 32 Shell Firms; Rs 77.55 Crore Routed Through Multi-Layer Network, Says SIT
The SIT probe found that Rs 77.55 crore was allegedly routed through multiple layers of shell companies as part of the liquor scam
Published : February 12, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
Amaravati: A courier trader, an office boy, a grocery store worker, a salesman in an electrical shop, and managers of small fancy and stationery stores -- on paper, all of them were directors of dozens of companies.
In reality, investigators say, they were unsuspecting fronts in a massive shell company network allegedly created to divert liquor bribe money during the previous YSRCP regime.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), in a 63-page supplementary charge sheet filed before the ACB Court in Vijayawada on Wednesday, detailed how Rs 77.55 crore was allegedly routed through multiple layers of shell companies as part of the liquor scam.
According to the SIT, Adan Distilleries (A-25), Leela Distilleries (A-26), and SPY Agro Industries allegedly diverted Rs 77.55 crore as bribes.
The funds were first deposited into four Mumbai-based shell firms:
- Olvik Multiventures (A-11)
- Kripati Enterprises (A-12)
- Knysna Multiventures (A-13)
- Vishal Enterprises (A-19)
Break-up of deposits:
- Rs 18.20 crore from Adan Distilleries
- Rs 20.28 crore from Leela Distilleries
- Rs 39 crore from SPY Agro Industries
From these four firms, the money was allegedly diverted further into more than 32 shell companies across multiple tiers.
The charge sheet states:
- Rs 31.33 crore from Olvik was routed to 14 companies
- Rs 31.51 crore from Kripati to 22 companies
- Rs 10.58 crore from Knysna to 3 companies
- Rs 4.08 crore from Vishal to 4 companies
Investigators say the funds ultimately reached members of the alleged liquor syndicate after passing through four, two, and three transaction layers.
Identity Theft and Front Directors
The SIT alleges that Anil Chokhra (A-49), a Mumbai-based accused, played a key role in establishing and operating these shell entities.
Chokhra allegedly identified financially distressed individuals in and around Mumbai, paid them small sums, collected their Aadhaar and other identity documents, and used them to register companies and open bank accounts. Many of these individuals were reportedly unaware that they had been listed as directors of firms involved in large-scale financial transactions.
Investigators say Chokhra avoided registering any company in his own name and instead operated from behind the scenes.
Fake Invoices, SIM Swaps, GST Irregularities
The charge sheet further alleges that fake invoices and fabricated e-way bills were generated in the name of garment purchases to legitimize transactions. To avoid detection, Chokhra allegedly changed at least 10 SIM cards during the operation.
An examination of GST filings between 2020-21 and 2022-23 revealed that 20 out of 36 identified shell companies were inactive, reinforcing suspicions that they existed solely for routing funds.
When SIT officials visited the addresses listed for several firms, they reportedly found no such companies operating there. Building owners told investigators that no offices had ever functioned from those premises.
Alleged Political Link
The SIT stated that Chokhra was present at the same locations as representatives of various shell companies on 174 occasions, based on technical analysis of mobile data.
Investigators further claim that he was present at the same location once along with YSRCP leader and key accused Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, allegedly exposing a link between them.
The investigation asserts that the entire racket was operated on behalf of Raj KC Reddy, named as the main accused in the liquor scam case.
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Bureaucrat
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court said on Thursday denied to grant bail to K Rajasekhar Reddy, IT advisor to former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, one of the key accused in the scandal.
