Andhra Liquor Scam | Salesmen, Office Boys Named As 'Directors' Of 32 Shell Firms; Rs 77.55 Crore Routed Through Multi-Layer Network, Says SIT

Amaravati: A courier trader, an office boy, a grocery store worker, a salesman in an electrical shop, and managers of small fancy and stationery stores -- on paper, all of them were directors of dozens of companies.

In reality, investigators say, they were unsuspecting fronts in a massive shell company network allegedly created to divert liquor bribe money during the previous YSRCP regime.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), in a 63-page supplementary charge sheet filed before the ACB Court in Vijayawada on Wednesday, detailed how Rs 77.55 crore was allegedly routed through multiple layers of shell companies as part of the liquor scam.

According to the SIT, Adan Distilleries (A-25), Leela Distilleries (A-26), and SPY Agro Industries allegedly diverted Rs 77.55 crore as bribes.

The funds were first deposited into four Mumbai-based shell firms:

Olvik Multiventures (A-11)

Kripati Enterprises (A-12)

Knysna Multiventures (A-13)

Vishal Enterprises (A-19)

Break-up of deposits:

Rs 18.20 crore from Adan Distilleries

Rs 20.28 crore from Leela Distilleries

Rs 39 crore from SPY Agro Industries

From these four firms, the money was allegedly diverted further into more than 32 shell companies across multiple tiers.

The charge sheet states:

Rs 31.33 crore from Olvik was routed to 14 companies

Rs 31.51 crore from Kripati to 22 companies

Rs 10.58 crore from Knysna to 3 companies

Rs 4.08 crore from Vishal to 4 companies

Investigators say the funds ultimately reached members of the alleged liquor syndicate after passing through four, two, and three transaction layers.