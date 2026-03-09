ETV Bharat / state

AP Liquor Scam: ED Probe Finds Ex-APSBCL MD Amassed Rs 95.8 Crore Assets

Amaravati: An investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged liquor scam during the YSRCP regime revealed that former Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) managing director Donthireddy Vasudeva Reddy allegedly amassed assets worth Rs 95.8 crore through bribes.

According to preliminary findings, these properties were acquired between 2021 and 2025 in the names of his wife and relatives by diverting illegal money through shell companies.

Officials said the ED traced several transactions indicating that the bribe money collected from liquor suppliers was routed into companies owned by Vasudeva's brother-in-law, Marella Vijaya Narasimha Reddy. The funds were later used to purchase land and real estate properties, which were eventually registered in the name of his wife, Kalpana Reddy.

Investigators suspect that additional undisclosed assets may still exist, and further inquiry is underway to trace the sources of those funds.

The agency recently attached assets worth Rs 461.33 crore linked to accused persons in the liquor scam. Out of this, immovable properties valued at Rs 95.80 crore were found to be associated with Vasudeva's relatives. ED officials said the investigation has exposed how the alleged bribe money was laundered through multiple transactions and companies.

Bribes Routed through Companies

The probe revealed that Vasudeva allegedly pressured liquor distilleries and supply companies to pay bribes in exchange for supply orders from APSBCL. In November, December 2019, and January 2020, no supply orders were issued to B9 Beverages Limited. Later, its cluster manager, Mahesh Reddy, was allegedly summoned by Vasudeva and asked to pay a bribe of Rs 65 to Rs 78 per case to secure orders.

After agreeing to the demand, B9 Beverages reportedly signed marketing and advertising agreements with firms such as Randeep Enterprises, Aseefa Marketing Services, Venkateswara Enterprises, and VNR Global, all allegedly linked to Vijaya Narasimha Reddy. ED officials said the companies provided no real services, but the payments were routed as part of the bribe arrangement.