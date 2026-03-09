AP Liquor Scam: ED Probe Finds Ex-APSBCL MD Amassed Rs 95.8 Crore Assets
Published : March 9, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Amaravati: An investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged liquor scam during the YSRCP regime revealed that former Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) managing director Donthireddy Vasudeva Reddy allegedly amassed assets worth Rs 95.8 crore through bribes.
According to preliminary findings, these properties were acquired between 2021 and 2025 in the names of his wife and relatives by diverting illegal money through shell companies.
Officials said the ED traced several transactions indicating that the bribe money collected from liquor suppliers was routed into companies owned by Vasudeva's brother-in-law, Marella Vijaya Narasimha Reddy. The funds were later used to purchase land and real estate properties, which were eventually registered in the name of his wife, Kalpana Reddy.
Investigators suspect that additional undisclosed assets may still exist, and further inquiry is underway to trace the sources of those funds.
The agency recently attached assets worth Rs 461.33 crore linked to accused persons in the liquor scam. Out of this, immovable properties valued at Rs 95.80 crore were found to be associated with Vasudeva's relatives. ED officials said the investigation has exposed how the alleged bribe money was laundered through multiple transactions and companies.
Bribes Routed through Companies
The probe revealed that Vasudeva allegedly pressured liquor distilleries and supply companies to pay bribes in exchange for supply orders from APSBCL. In November, December 2019, and January 2020, no supply orders were issued to B9 Beverages Limited. Later, its cluster manager, Mahesh Reddy, was allegedly summoned by Vasudeva and asked to pay a bribe of Rs 65 to Rs 78 per case to secure orders.
After agreeing to the demand, B9 Beverages reportedly signed marketing and advertising agreements with firms such as Randeep Enterprises, Aseefa Marketing Services, Venkateswara Enterprises, and VNR Global, all allegedly linked to Vijaya Narasimha Reddy. ED officials said the companies provided no real services, but the payments were routed as part of the bribe arrangement.
Investigators also alleged that Vasudeva directly received Rs 20 crore from Pearl Distillery Private Limited. He is also accused of playing a key role in awarding liquor transport contracts to Sigma, along with another accused, Ishwar Kiran Kumar Reddy, allegedly increasing transport charges significantly and causing losses to the government exchequer.
Properties in Wife's Name
The ED probe found that the diverted funds were transferred to relatives and firms such as VNR Dairy Products Limited, VNR Global, and Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Milk Chilling Point, which then purchased several high-value properties.
Among the key assets identified is a 34-acre agricultural land parcel worth Rs 49.05 crore at Gauravaram village in Jaggayyapet mandal of NTR district, registered in the name of Kalpana in 2022 through a gift deed executed by Vijaya Narasimha Reddy and Pulla Reddy.
Investigators also found that VNR Dairy Products Limited purchased real estate worth Rs 34.33 crore in the Vikarabad district of Telangana. In addition, the firm bought a villa worth Rs 1.40 crore at Venza Breeze Gandipet in Hyderabad, which was registered in Kalpana's name.
Another firm, VNR Global, allegedly received Rs 7.96 crore as bribe money and used it to purchase a 3,872-square-yard plot in Maheshwaram, with an estimated market value of Rs 8.51 crore.
ED officials said several more properties linked to Vijaya and Pulla have also been identified and attached. The ED is continuing its investigation to track additional assets and determine the full scale of the alleged money laundering network.
