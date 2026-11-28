ETV Bharat / state

AP Govt Inks MoU With Centre To Set UP Skill India International Centre At Rajamahendravaram

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to establish a ‘Skill India International Centre’ (SIIC) at the National Academy of Construction (NAC) – Advanced Skill Training Institute (ASTI) in Bommuru, Rajamahendravaram.

The primary objective of the centre is to provide skill training to the state's youth, aligning their capabilities with the growing demand for human resources across various sectors globally. The state government aims to facilitate safe and legal employment opportunities for them abroad.

Through the proposed centre, the government will provide comprehensive services to the youth. By leveraging the existing infrastructure of ITIs, polytechnics, nursing and engineering colleges, and skill development institutions like the NAC within the state, the centre will enable youth to seize international employment opportunities in sectors such as healthcare, engineering, construction, logistics, and hospitality. It will provide skill training that meets international standards.

Andhra Pradesh as an International Skill Hub

The establishment of a 'Skill India International Centre' in Rajamahendravaram will further strengthen the state’s framework for international skill training and overseas job recruitment. The initiative aims to cultivate a youth workforce with world-class skills by bringing together three key elements on a single platform: the training capacity of the skill development organization, the overseas recruitment expertise of the Overseas Manpower Company of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP), and support from the Central Government.