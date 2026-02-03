ETV Bharat / state

AP Government Creates Cancer Atlas to Cut Treatment Burden By 2030

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has prepared the country’s first-ever Cancer Atlas to map district-wise cancer trends and strengthen prevention, screening, and treatment, aiming to ensure that no patient needs to travel outside the state for advanced cancer care by 2030.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has taken steps to reduce the financial burden on those suffering from cancer, along with addressing the increasing number of cancer cases. He has appointed renowned cancer specialist Dr Nori Dattatreyudu as a government advisor and initiated action to control the disease.

The state is conducting a special Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) 4.0 survey to identify cancer cases and has declared cancer a notifiable disease, allowing authorities to take district-specific action based on Atlas data.

Comprehensive action plan with the Atlas