AP Government Creates Cancer Atlas to Cut Treatment Burden By 2030
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu has appointed renowned cancer specialist Dr Nori Dattatreyudu as a government advisor and initiated action to control the disease.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has prepared the country’s first-ever Cancer Atlas to map district-wise cancer trends and strengthen prevention, screening, and treatment, aiming to ensure that no patient needs to travel outside the state for advanced cancer care by 2030.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has taken steps to reduce the financial burden on those suffering from cancer, along with addressing the increasing number of cancer cases. He has appointed renowned cancer specialist Dr Nori Dattatreyudu as a government advisor and initiated action to control the disease.
The state is conducting a special Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) 4.0 survey to identify cancer cases and has declared cancer a notifiable disease, allowing authorities to take district-specific action based on Atlas data.
Comprehensive action plan with the Atlas
Based on the Cancer Atlas, the government has outlined key focus areas, including:
- Expanding health education to increase public awareness
- Eliminating fears about cancer and conducting awareness programs
- Taking preventive measures
- Screening tests to identify those at risk, and early detection of the disease
- Low-cost, easily accessible medical treatment
- Measures to improve the quality of life for chronic patients
- Cashless services through the Dr Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) Vaidya Seva scheme
According to the statistics mentioned in the Cancer Atlas, all districts in the state have people suffering from the disease, and women are more affected than men.
- Highest cases: Kakinada district (8,101)
- Lowest cases: Alluri Sitarama Raju district (1,495)
- Most affected age group: 50 to 59 years
Statewide Cancer Statistics
- Population: 5.24 crore
- Annual cancer cases: 35,658
- Projected rise (2020-2030): 20 per cent (WHO & ICMR estimates)
- New reported cases: 1,59,963
- Affected: Men 35.82 per cent, Women 64.19 per cent
- Treatments provided: 12,60,453
- Services: Medical 81.68 per cent, Radiation 11.71 per cent, Surgical 6.62 per cent
- Medical expenditure: Rs 3,061 crore
