AP Government Begins Second Phase Of Amaravati Land Pooling
The state government issued orders for the second phase of Amaravati land pooling, assigning the CRDA to pool over 16,666 acres across seven villages.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 9:44 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued official orders for the second phase of land pooling as part of the development of the state's capital, Amaravati. The responsibility for pooling 16,666.57 acres of patta (private) and assigned lands across seven villages has been entrusted to the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Commissioner.
According to the orders, land pooling will be carried out in Palnadu district's Amaravati mandal, which includes 1,965 acres in Vaikuntapuram, 1,018 acres in Peddamadduru, and 1,879 acres of patta land plus 46 acres of assigned land in Yandrayi village. Additionally, Karlapudi and Lemalle will contribute 2,603 acres of patta land and 51 acres of assigned land.
As per the orders, in Tulluru mandal in Guntur district, the state government will pool 1,448.09 acres of patta land and 2.29 acres of assigned land in Harichandrapuram, and 5,886.18 acres of patta land in Pedaparimi (along with another village). In total, across seven villages, 16,562.52 acres of patta land and 104.01 acres of assigned land are to be pooled.
In the second phase, the Andhra Pradesh government, led by N Chandrababu Naidu, aims to build major infrastructures on the acquired lands. The plan includes the construction of an international airport and a railway station. Along with this, the north-south, east and west roads being built in the capital region will be connected to the inner ring road.
Officials said that the expansion of Amaravati city will pave the way for many national and international companies to acquire land for investments. With businessmen showing interest, the Andhra Pradesh government expects fresh innovations, industrial growth, and increased employment opportunities. The state administration reiterated that it is moving ahead with its plan to develop Amaravati.
