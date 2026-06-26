ETV Bharat / state

AP Drone Corporation Partners With Airbound To Build Drone Delivery Network

Geetanjali Sharma and Naman Pushp shaking hands after signing the agreement in the presence of Union Minister Rammohan Naidu ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with drone logistics startup Airbound to develop a drone delivery network across the Amaravati capital region, officials said.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi on Thursday by Drone Corporation Managing Director Geethanjali Sharma and Airbound founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Naman Pushp in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.

Under the partnership, Airbound will collaborate with partners in the logistics, e-commerce, and healthcare sectors to launch drone operations connecting Amaravati, Vijayawada, and Guntur. The AP Drone Corporation is working towards a target of operating 10,000 drone flights daily by next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Rammohan Naidu said that the collaboration with a homegrown company aims to build a massive drone delivery network. He noted that Andhra Pradesh would demonstrate how this initiative can foster connectivity and create jobs.