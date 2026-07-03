AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Launches JSW Rayalaseema Steel Plant In Kadapa
The steel plant, which is being built with an annual production capacity of 2 million tonnes, is aimed to be completed in two phases.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Jammalamadugu: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the golden age has begun for Rayalaseema region of the state.
The Chief Minister was speaking at the launch of the construction of the JSW Rayalaseema Steel Plant, which will be built at a cost of Rs 16,350 crores in Sunnapuralpalle, Jammalamadugu mandal in Kadapa district. Naidu also virtually inaugurated the Jindal Industrial Park in Vizianagaram district.
Naidu said, "Rayalaseema does not mean drought but water art. This area has become a horticulture hub. Rayalaseema is now home to industries, investments and jobs. We have shown that it is not a land of stones, but a land of gems".
He said, Sajjan Jindal of JSW Group is ready to make more large-scale investments in the state. "We had promised earlier that we would set up a plant in Rayalaseema and we have fulfilled it," the Chief Minister said.
An official press release said, "The project was originally approved in 2019 and witnessed foundation ceremonies in 2019 and again in 2023." Following the formation of the TDP-led coalition government in 2024, the project was "revived" through sustained engagement with JSW, it said.
The steel plant, which is being built with an annual production capacity of 2 million tonnes, is aimed to be completed in two phases. In the first phase, a unit with a capacity of one million tonnes will be built at a cost of Rs 4,500 crores. The first phase, which will be completed in two years, will provide employment to 1,000 people.
In the second phase, the plant will be expanded to another one million tonnes of capacity with an investment of Rs 11,850 crore and it will provide jobs to 1,500 people.
Sources said, electric arc furnace technology will be used in the Kadapa Steel Plant instead of the traditional blast furnace. The new technology will significantly reduce carbon emissions.
The construction of the boundary wall, office buildings and guest house has already been completed at the project site. Construction of a 2,000 kilolitre water sump is on. The aim is to start the installation of machinery in November 2028 and start the first phase of production by April 2029. The second phase is planned to be completed by 2034. JSW NeoEnergy will also set up a 400 MW solar and wind power project worth Rs 2,400 crore in connection with the steel plant.
Union Minister Srinivasa Varma, local MLA Adinarayana Reddy, BJP state president Madhav and others participated in the programme.
Also Read
Hero MotoCorp To Invest ₹3,200 Crore in Andhra Pradesh, Create 4,000 Additional Jobs