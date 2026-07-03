ETV Bharat / state

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Launches JSW Rayalaseema Steel Plant In Kadapa

Jammalamadugu: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the golden age has begun for Rayalaseema region of the state.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the launch of the construction of the JSW Rayalaseema Steel Plant, which will be built at a cost of Rs 16,350 crores in Sunnapuralpalle, Jammalamadugu mandal in Kadapa district. Naidu also virtually inaugurated the Jindal Industrial Park in Vizianagaram district.

Naidu said, "Rayalaseema does not mean drought but water art. This area has become a horticulture hub. Rayalaseema is now home to industries, investments and jobs. We have shown that it is not a land of stones, but a land of gems".

He said, Sajjan Jindal of JSW Group is ready to make more large-scale investments in the state. "We had promised earlier that we would set up a plant in Rayalaseema and we have fulfilled it," the Chief Minister said.

An official press release said, "The project was originally approved in 2019 and witnessed foundation ceremonies in 2019 and again in 2023." Following the formation of the TDP-led coalition government in 2024, the project was "revived" through sustained engagement with JSW, it said.

The steel plant, which is being built with an annual production capacity of 2 million tonnes, is aimed to be completed in two phases. In the first phase, a unit with a capacity of one million tonnes will be built at a cost of Rs 4,500 crores. The first phase, which will be completed in two years, will provide employment to 1,000 people.