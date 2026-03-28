AP Assembly Unanimously Passes Resolution Seeking Legal Status For Amaravati As Sole Capital
N. Chandrababu Naidu moved the resolution in the Assembly and proposed an amendment to Section 5(2) of the Act to include the words “at Amaravati.”
Published : March 28, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to grant legal status to Amaravati as the state capital. The assembly requested the change by amending the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Bifurcation) Act.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu moved the resolution in the Assembly at 11:11 am, proposing an amendment to Section 5(2) of the Act to include the words “at Amaravati.” He also sought to incorporate “Amaravati, including the capital city areas notified under the AP CRDA Act, 2014” in the explanation to the section.
Following its passage, Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyannapatrudu forwarded the resolution to the Union Home Ministry, as well as to the Speakers of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.
Addressing the House, Naidu said that Telugu people had endured decades of criticism, discrimination and uncertainty after losing their capital. He said that granting legal status to Amaravati would end ambiguity and ensure stability for the state’s administrative future.
The Chief Minister said that Amaravati would remain the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. “There is only one capital for the state, and that is Amaravati. It will not be shifted,” he said. He then added that the capital would be developed as a world-class city reflecting the aspirations of the people.
Naidu also spoke about Amaravati’s historical and cultural significance, as the region once was the capital of the Satavahana dynasty and holds a rich legacy preserved in global institutions such as the British Museum.
Criticising the previous YSRCP government, he alleged that the state’s progress had been set back due to policy reversals and actions that affected farmers and capital development. He accused the opposition of continuing “conspiracies” against Amaravati and questioned their stance on the issue.
Talking about the plans, the Chief Minister said that construction work in Amaravati has resumed and will be completed in phases. Key infrastructure, including trunk roads and layouts, is expected to be ready by 2027, while the broader development of the capital city is targeted for completion by 2028. He added that 91 projects worth Rs 56,000 crore are currently underway.
The Assembly debated the resolution for over five hours, with 23 members participating in the discussion.
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