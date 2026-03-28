ETV Bharat / state

AP Assembly Unanimously Passes Resolution Seeking Legal Status For Amaravati As Sole Capital

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to grant legal status to Amaravati as the state capital. The assembly requested the change by amending the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Bifurcation) Act.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu moved the resolution in the Assembly at 11:11 am, proposing an amendment to Section 5(2) of the Act to include the words “at Amaravati.” He also sought to incorporate “Amaravati, including the capital city areas notified under the AP CRDA Act, 2014” in the explanation to the section.

Following its passage, Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyannapatrudu forwarded the resolution to the Union Home Ministry, as well as to the Speakers of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing the House, Naidu said that Telugu people had endured decades of criticism, discrimination and uncertainty after losing their capital. He said that granting legal status to Amaravati would end ambiguity and ensure stability for the state’s administrative future.

The Chief Minister said that Amaravati would remain the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. “There is only one capital for the state, and that is Amaravati. It will not be shifted,” he said. He then added that the capital would be developed as a world-class city reflecting the aspirations of the people.