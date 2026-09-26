'Anything For Views': Two Held For Pasting Fake Maoist Threat Letters At Municipal Office, Police Station In Telangana's Medak
The accused made the letters using AI and pasted them at the municipal office and police station in Medak's Toopran.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Medak: What appeared to be a Maoist threat turned out to be AI generated letters pasted at a municipal office and police station in Toopran of Telangana's Medak district. The Medak district police arrested two individuals for pasting the threat letters to garner social media views and followers.
The accused were identified as Banda Madhu and Chintakindi Sridhar, residents of Nagulapalli in Toopran Mandal. Medak SP Srinivas Rao said Banda works as a part-time car driver in Hyderabad and maintains an Instagram account under the name 'Alexander-Vipin' and a YouTube channel named 'Power of Money'.
"He believed that circulating a letter or message in the name of Maoists on social media would make it go viral. Recently, when his car owner, Srinivas, secured a contract for floral decoration for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to Medaram, Banda accompanied him there. Using AI, he drafted a threat letter in the name of Maoists on his mobile phone," Rao said.
He said Banda then tied the letter—along with a piece of red cloth brought for the decoration work—to the gate of a government office in Medaram. "As his previous attempts failed to garner much attention, he decided to make another threat letter go viral, this time capitalizing on the news that 10 Maoists had recently been sentenced to death in Chhattisgarh," the SP said.
Rao said Banda prepared three letters under the alias ‘ATPH Alexander.’ "Late on the night of September 21, with the help of his friend Sridhar, he pasted one letter at the Toopran municipal office. He placed another on the reception desk at the local police station and recorded a video of the act. While he was wearing a mask and a raincoat, an on-duty constable questioned him about his identity and in response he shouted, "I came from Chhattisgarh," and fled the spot," he said.
Police identified the accused using CCTV footage and other technical evidence. Both individuals were taken into custody at the Nagulapalli bridge at around 7 pm on Thursday and upon interrogation, confessed to the crime. The SP saiid a case of theft had previously been registered against Banda.
A cash reward was presented to Toopran DSP Narender Goud, Sub-Inspector Gangaraju, and their team for arresting the accused, he said.
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