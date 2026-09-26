ETV Bharat / state

'Anything For Views': Two Held For Pasting Fake Maoist Threat Letters At Municipal Office, Police Station In Telangana's Medak

Police personnel show the letters pasted by the accused and the items seized from their possession ( ETV Bharat )

Medak: What appeared to be a Maoist threat turned out to be AI generated letters pasted at a municipal office and police station in Toopran of Telangana's Medak district. The Medak district police arrested two individuals for pasting the threat letters to garner social media views and followers.

The accused were identified as Banda Madhu and Chintakindi Sridhar, residents of Nagulapalli in Toopran Mandal. Medak SP Srinivas Rao said Banda works as a part-time car driver in Hyderabad and maintains an Instagram account under the name 'Alexander-Vipin' and a YouTube channel named 'Power of Money'.

"He believed that circulating a letter or message in the name of Maoists on social media would make it go viral. Recently, when his car owner, Srinivas, secured a contract for floral decoration for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to Medaram, Banda accompanied him there. Using AI, he drafted a threat letter in the name of Maoists on his mobile phone," Rao said.

He said Banda then tied the letter—along with a piece of red cloth brought for the decoration work—to the gate of a government office in Medaram. "As his previous attempts failed to garner much attention, he decided to make another threat letter go viral, this time capitalizing on the news that 10 Maoists had recently been sentenced to death in Chhattisgarh," the SP said.