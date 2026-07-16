Any Minister Found Mired In Corruption To Be Sacked, Warns Tamil Nadu CM Vijay
The chief minister further instructed ministers and party executives to behave responsibly and respectfully towards the public and not cause controversies.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar has issued a stern warning that any minister found involved in corruption will be immediately sacked from the Cabinet.
Chairing a meeting of the State Cabinet at the Secretariat here, Vijay reiterated his government's stand that corruption in any form will not be tolerated. Vijay said if complaints of corruption, bribery or malpractice is received against any minister or their departments, immediate action will be taken and if the allegations are confirmed, he will not hesitate to remove the minister concerned from office.
The chief minister asked his ministers to monitor the activities of officials of their respective departments. He said the government aspires to function with complete transparency. The chief minister is also reported to have instructed ministers not to conduct unnecessary inspections in places including schools and not to cause any disruption in educational activities.
மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் திரு.ச.ஜோசப் விஜய் அவர்கள் தலைமையில் இன்று (16.7.2026) தலைமைச் செயலகத்தில், இரண்டாவது அமைச்சரவைக் கூட்டம் நடைபெற்றது. #CMJosephVijay | #TNDIPR |@TVKVijayHQ | @imrajmohan | pic.twitter.com/KHuqpoQJEC— TN DIPR (@TNDIPRNEWS) July 16, 2026
While departmental inspections can be carried out by the relevant ministers and the ministers in charge of districts, Vijay stressed that unnecessary inspections should be avoided. He also advised ministers to avoid visiting schools in the name of inspection and posting promotional posts, including reels, on social media.
The chief minister further instructed ministers and party executives to behave responsibly and respectfully towards the public when visiting districts and not to engage in activities that cause unnecessary controversies.
Vijay instructed the ministers to strengthen the administration in all departments and to causes for revenue losses and shortcomings that occurred during the previous regime and take steps to generate additional funds for the government.
This warning comes amid a broader push by the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government to clean up its public image. Recently, the party suspended some officials and a leader over bribery allegations.
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