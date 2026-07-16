ETV Bharat / state

Any Minister Found Mired In Corruption To Be Sacked, Warns Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar has issued a stern warning that any minister found involved in corruption will be immediately sacked from the Cabinet.

Chairing a meeting of the State Cabinet at the Secretariat here, Vijay reiterated his government's stand that corruption in any form will not be tolerated. Vijay said if complaints of corruption, bribery or malpractice is received against any minister or their departments, immediate action will be taken and if the allegations are confirmed, he will not hesitate to remove the minister concerned from office.

The chief minister asked his ministers to monitor the activities of officials of their respective departments. He said the government aspires to function with complete transparency. The chief minister is also reported to have instructed ministers not to conduct unnecessary inspections in places including schools and not to cause any disruption in educational activities.