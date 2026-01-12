'Every Call Goes Unanswered’: Anxiety Mounts In Kashmir As Parents Lose Contact With Students In Iran
Anxiety has spread across Kashmir as parents struggle to contact their children studying in Iran amid reports of violence, protests and communication restrictions. (AFP)
Published : January 12, 2026 at 10:30 PM IST
By Muhammad Zulqarnain Zulfi
Srinagar: The unanswered phone calls have become a daily ritual for Farzana Begum in Srinagar. Her daughter, a medical student in Tehran, last spoke to her days ago. Since then, the line has remained silent, feeding a fear shared by hundreds of families across Jammu and Kashmir.
“I try again and again, but there is no response,” Farzana said, adding, “You hear news of unrest, and when you cannot hear your child’s voice, your heart starts trembling.”
Anxiety has spread across Kashmir and adjoining regions as parents struggle to contact their children studying in Iran amid reports of violence, protests and communication restrictions. While many students from the region are enrolled in medical universities, a significant number also travel to Iran for religious and theological studies, particularly in seminaries in cities like Qom and Mashhad.
In Anantnag, Abdul Rashid Lone said his son is pursuing MBBS in Isfahan, while his nephew studies Islamic theology in Qom. “Both families are worried. Every call goes unanswered. Medical students depend on universities, and religious students live in hostels near seminaries. When there is unrest, everyone is vulnerable,” said Lone.
In north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Shabnam Akhter said her daughter, a medical student in Mashhad, managed to send a brief message before connectivity was lost. “She said the situation outside was tense and they were advised to be careful,” Akhter said, and added, "After that, there was nothing. Those hours are unbearable.”
The concern stretches beyond the Valley. In Kargil, Mohammad Hussain said his 22-year-old son, who is enrolled in a medical university in a border province of Iran, has not been in touch for over two days. “We only depend on calls and messages. When even that stops, it feels like the ground is slipping from under your feet,” he said.
Officials and education consultants estimate that more than 2,000 students from Kashmir and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir are currently studying in Iran.
While most are enrolled in medical courses, dozens travel every year for higher religious education, drawn by Iran’s historic seminaries and centuries-old scholarly ties.
Educational consultant Iqbal Ahmad of Iqra Consultancy said the crisis has affected families of both medical and religious students alike. “People often talk only about MBBS students, but many Kashmiri youths are also in Iran for religious studies,” Ahmad said, explaining, “Their parents are equally anxious. Communication gaps create panic, and timely, credible updates are crucial to calm families.”
Reports of clashes in major Iranian cities, including Tehran, Isfahan and Mashhad, along with intermittent internet shutdowns, have heightened fears. Parents say even when contact is established, it is often brief and filled with uncertainty.
Families have appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene and ensure the safety of Indian students. Many have also approached the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, urging it to press for stronger communication channels and preparedness for evacuation if required.
On Monday, the association wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar, highlighting the distress of nearly 2,000 Indian students in Iran, most of them from Jammu and Kashmir, and sought urgent diplomatic intervention.
The government has advised against non-essential travel to Iran and said the Indian Embassy in Tehran is closely monitoring the situation. No fresh evacuation plan has been announced so far.
Memories of a previous evacuation remain vivid. In June last year, the Ministry of External Affairs brought back more than 2,000 Indian students from Iran through special flights amid regional tensions, despite airport closures.
Meanwhile, student bodies have sought to reassure families. The All India Medical Students Association and the Federation of All India Medical Associations said all Indian students in Iran are safe.
Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, vice president of the associations, said they have received confirmations directly from students across Iranian cities. “Students have personally contacted us and conveyed messages for their families that they are safe,” Khan said, urging parents not to panic.
Despite these assurances, fear continues to linger in homes across Kashmir.
In Kupwara, Mohammad Yousuf Mir said his daughter’s last call ended abruptly. “She said the internet was about to be cut. Since then, there has been silence. No statement can replace a parent hearing their child’s voice,” he said.