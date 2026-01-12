ETV Bharat / state

'Every Call Goes Unanswered’: Anxiety Mounts In Kashmir As Parents Lose Contact With Students In Iran

Protestors burn images of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a rally held in solidarity with Iran's uprising, organised by the National Council of Resistance of Iran, at Whitehall in central London on January 11, 2026, to protest against the Iranian regime's crackdown on internet access and "recognise their right to self-defence against the regime's forces". ( Representational Image/AFP )

By Muhammad Zulqarnain Zulfi

Srinagar: The unanswered phone calls have become a daily ritual for Farzana Begum in Srinagar. Her daughter, a medical student in Tehran, last spoke to her days ago. Since then, the line has remained silent, feeding a fear shared by hundreds of families across Jammu and Kashmir.

“I try again and again, but there is no response,” Farzana said, adding, “You hear news of unrest, and when you cannot hear your child’s voice, your heart starts trembling.”

Anxiety has spread across Kashmir and adjoining regions as parents struggle to contact their children studying in Iran amid reports of violence, protests and communication restrictions. While many students from the region are enrolled in medical universities, a significant number also travel to Iran for religious and theological studies, particularly in seminaries in cities like Qom and Mashhad.

In Anantnag, Abdul Rashid Lone said his son is pursuing MBBS in Isfahan, while his nephew studies Islamic theology in Qom. “Both families are worried. Every call goes unanswered. Medical students depend on universities, and religious students live in hostels near seminaries. When there is unrest, everyone is vulnerable,” said Lone.

In north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Shabnam Akhter said her daughter, a medical student in Mashhad, managed to send a brief message before connectivity was lost. “She said the situation outside was tense and they were advised to be careful,” Akhter said, and added, "After that, there was nothing. Those hours are unbearable.”

The concern stretches beyond the Valley. In Kargil, Mohammad Hussain said his 22-year-old son, who is enrolled in a medical university in a border province of Iran, has not been in touch for over two days. “We only depend on calls and messages. When even that stops, it feels like the ground is slipping from under your feet,” he said.

Officials and education consultants estimate that more than 2,000 students from Kashmir and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir are currently studying in Iran.

While most are enrolled in medical courses, dozens travel every year for higher religious education, drawn by Iran’s historic seminaries and centuries-old scholarly ties.