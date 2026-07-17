ETV Bharat / state

Anurag Kumar Appointed New Delhi Police Commissioner

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday appointed Anurag Kumar, a 1994-batch AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre IPS officer and former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), as the new Delhi Police Commissioner.

The appointment was announced through an official order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Kumar will assume charge with immediate effect and continue in the post until further orders.

According to the order, the appointment was made with the approval of the competent authority. Kumar was repatriated from the IB to his parent AGMUT cadre by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day before his appointment.

The 1994-batch IPS officer brings extensive experience in policing and intelligence. Having served as Special Director in the IB, he has handled several key assignments related to internal security and intelligence gathering.

His appointment comes at a time when Delhi Police continues to face challenges related to law and order, public safety, cybercrime, organised crime, traffic management and security arrangements in the national capital.

Officials said Kumar's experience in intelligence and policing is expected to strengthen coordination between security agencies and enhance policing in Delhi.