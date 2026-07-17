Anurag Kumar Appointed New Delhi Police Commissioner
Former IB Special Director Anurag Kumar has been appointed Delhi Police Commissioner, replacing Satish Golcha, following a reshuffle | Ashutosh Jha reports.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Friday appointed Anurag Kumar, a 1994-batch AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre IPS officer and former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), as the new Delhi Police Commissioner.
The appointment was announced through an official order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Kumar will assume charge with immediate effect and continue in the post until further orders.
According to the order, the appointment was made with the approval of the competent authority. Kumar was repatriated from the IB to his parent AGMUT cadre by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day before his appointment.
The 1994-batch IPS officer brings extensive experience in policing and intelligence. Having served as Special Director in the IB, he has handled several key assignments related to internal security and intelligence gathering.
His appointment comes at a time when Delhi Police continues to face challenges related to law and order, public safety, cybercrime, organised crime, traffic management and security arrangements in the national capital.
Officials said Kumar's experience in intelligence and policing is expected to strengthen coordination between security agencies and enhance policing in Delhi.
Satish Golcha Directed To Report To LG
The MHA also issued directions regarding the outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner. According to the official order, Satish Golcha, a 1992-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, will hand over charge to Anurag Kumar after the latter assumes office.
Following the transition, Golcha has been directed to report to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi for his next assignment. The government is expected to announce his new posting separately.
One Of The Country's Most Challenging Police Assignments
The post of Delhi Police Commissioner is considered one of the most significant policing assignments in the country, given the capital's unique security requirements. In addition to maintaining law and order, the Commissioner oversees security arrangements for constitutional authorities, foreign dignitaries, and major national events.
With Anurag Kumar set to take charge, attention will now be on the priorities of the new police chief, particularly measures related to crime prevention, policing reforms, technology-driven investigations and strengthening public confidence in the force.
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