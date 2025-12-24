Anu Garg Appointed Odisha's First Woman Chief Secretary
Anu Garg will take charge as Odisha Chief Secretary following the retirement of incumbent Manoj Ahuja on December 13.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 6:55 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Anu Garg has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Odisha on Wednesday. Garg will succeed Manoj Ahuja, who is set to retire on December 31, 2025. With this, Anu Garg became the first woman chief secretary of the state.
Garg is currently serving as Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Planning and Convergence Department, along with the additional responsibility of Additional Chief Secretary in the Water Resources Department.
“Anu Garg, IAS (RR-1991), DC-cum-ACS and Secretary to Government, Planning and Convergence Department with additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Water Resources Department, is appointed as Chief Secretary, Odisha and Secretary to Government, General Administration and Public Grievance Department, vice Shri Manoj Ahuja, IAS, retiring on 31.12.2025,” the official notification said. The appointment has been notified by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department.
