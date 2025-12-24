ETV Bharat / state

Anu Garg Appointed Odisha's First Woman Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar: Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Anu Garg has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Odisha on Wednesday. Garg will succeed Manoj Ahuja, who is set to retire on December 31, 2025. With this, Anu Garg became the first woman chief secretary of the state.

Garg is currently serving as Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Planning and Convergence Department, along with the additional responsibility of Additional Chief Secretary in the Water Resources Department.