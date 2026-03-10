ETV Bharat / state

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Ex-Cop Sachin Waze Seeks Discharge, Questions UAPA Charges

Mumbai: Dismissed cop Sachin Waze has sought discharge in the Antilia explosives and businessman Hiren Mansukh Hiren's murder case, arguing that the offences did not constitute a "terrorist act" for prosecution under the stringent UAPA.

Waze, in his application filed before a special NIA court on Monday, contended that the proceedings against him suffer from a "want of jurisdiction" and are "null and void" in the eyes of the law.

As a cop, Waze argued that he was "fully aware" that the Ambanis are India's most strongly guarded family, and thus "threatening" them, that too with certain low-quality explosives, "is one of the silliest crimes", which he could never think of committing, the plea stated.

On February 25, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, 'Antilia', in south Mumbai. Businessman Hiren, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021.

Waze was arrested in March 2021 for his alleged role in the case. He is currently in judicial custody. A major chunk of Waze's plea focused on the lack of valid sanctions for prosecution under the UAPA.

"Applicant (Waze) most humbly submits that the impugned sanction order purportedly granted under UAPA is clearly accorded without application of mind and thus invalid," it stated.

The accused former cop asserted that no legal evidence has been presented in the case "to establish that an act of terrorism was committed by anybody".