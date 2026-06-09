ETV Bharat / state

Anticipatory Bail Granted To Vijayan's Former Security Personnel In Nava Kerala Sadas Assault Case

Alappuzha: A court here on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to five former security personnel of then Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a case relating to the alleged assault on Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas programme in 2023.

In a setback to the UDF government, which had appointed a SIT to re-investigate the incident, Alappuzha District cum Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese granted relief to Anil Kumar S, Sandeep S, Shaiju V K, Arun R and Vipin V V, observing that the charge of attempt to commit culpable homicide was not prima facie sustainable.

The case stems from an incident in Alappuzha in December 2023 when Youth Congress activists staged a black-flag protest against the then CPI(M)-led government as Pinarayi Vijayan and his ministers travelled through the district as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme.

According to the prosecution, the protesters were assaulted with sticks by the chief minister's gunmen after they ran towards the bus carrying Vijayan. Two persons were injured in the incident, including the current Alappuzha MLA A D Thomas.

After the Congress-led UDF came to power, Chief Minister V D Satheesan announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team following the first cabinet meeting to reinvestigate the case. The SIT subsequently invoked the more serious charge of attempt to commit culpable homicide against the accused personnel.

During the hearing, the court also viewed videos related to the alleged assault on Youth Congress workers, including footage recorded by a police photographer and videos captured by witnesses at the scene. The prosecution submitted that the offence of attempt to commit culpable homicide had been added against the accused.