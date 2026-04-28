ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Special Assembly Session: House Witnesses Heated Exchanges Over Women's Reservation Law

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday stressed the pivotal role played by women in the Uttarakhand movement, saying their contribution to the state's social and political fabric has always been decisive. Meanwhile, Congress national spokesperson Alok Sharma has termed this move a "waste of public money", saying the special session is a mere "theatrical farce".

Addressing the one-day special session titled 'Nari Samman – Rights in Democracy,' in support of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Assembly, Dhami noted that in Indian tradition, women are revered as symbols of Shakti (divine power), and poised to play a leading role in the democratic decision-making process. Describing the Central Government's move to ensure reservation of 33 per cent seats in Parliament and state Assemblies for women as historic, CM Dhami asserted that this initiative is not merely about increasing representation, but rather an endeavour to grant women empowered participation in policy formulation.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya questioned the government's claims, demanding that the government clarify when this legislation would be implemented in the state and what concrete steps have been taken to ensure its execution. "The issue of women's reservation is not a new one, and the Congress party has always advocated for it; however, the current government is presenting it solely for the sake of political gain," Arya said.

Speaker Ritu Khanduri hailed the session as historic, stressing that the participation of all sections of society is essential for strengthening democracy. She also appealed to the opposition legislators to extend their cooperation. "Uttarakhand abounds with examples of women's strength, and now is the time for them to receive equal opportunities in political representation as well. I appeal to all members to rise above partisan politics on this issue and send a positive message to society," Khanduri said.