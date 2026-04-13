Anti-Sacrilege Bill Tabled In Punjab Assembly, Proposes Punishment Of Upto Life Imprisonment
The Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was tabled in the Assembly by CM Bhagwant Mann.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Chandigarh: A bill proposing stricter punishment, including life imprisonment, for act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib was tabled in the Punjab Assembly by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here on Monday.
Mann presented the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, during a special session of the Assembly. The Chief Minister said the legislation would act as a strong deterrent against acts of sacrilege. The amended bill proposes strict punishments like life imprisonment for those found guilty of sacrilege.
As soon as the Speaker announced the passing of the bill after the debate was over, the entire House erupted in cheers of 'Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal'. The Punjab government had called a special Vidhan Sabha session to propose strict punishment against the sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth.
Under the provisions of the new bill, life imprisonment along with a fine of up to Rs 25 lakh has been proposed for those found guilty of sacrilege. Mann assured the House that this new law has been prepared meticulously keeping in mind strong legal aspects. He claimed, "We have not left any legal loophole in the bill to ensure those found guilty of sacrilege are brought to book," he said.
Mann further said as per the new law, "no one will be able to escape by claiming to be mentally ill. The accused will have a medical test and if he/she is found to be mentally ill, then his/her caregiver will be punished. The crime will be non-bailable and non-negotiable. The maximum punishment will be life imprisonment which means imprisonment till death".
He said the bill has been added to the State Act. "There will be no need to send the bill to the President for making it a law. It will be my responsibility to get the bill passed by the Governor," the Chief Minister said.
Mann said those found guilty of sacrilege will not be eligible for parole or leave. "The law will provide complete protection to Sri Guru Granth Sahibji. Now serious and non-bailable sections will be imposed on those accused of sacrilege, and they will not get parole or any kind of leave," he said.
Mann said the select committee (chaired by Inderbir Singh Nijjar) reviewing the Sacrilege Amendment Bill has been given additional time of six months to prepare the report. He said the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposes stricter punishments from a minimum of 10 years of imprisonment to life imprisonment to deter incidents of 'beadbi' (sacrilege) and uphold the sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib. It also proposes fines from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.
State cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains slammed the previous governments and said, "They too had the opportunity to bring the bill, but they themselves are accused of sacrilege".
Former Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh praised the government for the bill "This is a commendable step by the Punjab government. For a long time, the entire Sikh community has been demanding that a strict law be brought against sacrilege".
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