ETV Bharat / state

Anti-Sacrilege Bill Tabled In Punjab Assembly, Proposes Punishment Of Upto Life Imprisonment

Chandigarh: A bill proposing stricter punishment, including life imprisonment, for act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib was tabled in the Punjab Assembly by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here on Monday.

Mann presented the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, during a special session of the Assembly. The Chief Minister said the legislation would act as a strong deterrent against acts of sacrilege. The amended bill proposes strict punishments like life imprisonment for those found guilty of sacrilege.

As soon as the Speaker announced the passing of the bill after the debate was over, the entire House erupted in cheers of 'Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal'. The Punjab government had called a special Vidhan Sabha session to propose strict punishment against the sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth.

Under the provisions of the new bill, life imprisonment along with a fine of up to Rs 25 lakh has been proposed for those found guilty of sacrilege. Mann assured the House that this new law has been prepared meticulously keeping in mind strong legal aspects. He claimed, "We have not left any legal loophole in the bill to ensure those found guilty of sacrilege are brought to book," he said.

Mann further said as per the new law, "no one will be able to escape by claiming to be mentally ill. The accused will have a medical test and if he/she is found to be mentally ill, then his/her caregiver will be punished. The crime will be non-bailable and non-negotiable. The maximum punishment will be life imprisonment which means imprisonment till death".