Anti-Punjab Forces Want To Finish State's Sikh Leadership: SAD Chief Badal
They have only target which is to disturb peace and foment trouble in the state and bring back the dark days, says Badal.
By PTI
Published : August 26, 2026 at 8:28 AM IST
Aug 26: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said Punjab should be saved from forces which have only target to disturb peace and foment trouble to push the state back into an era of darkness.
Badal, making first public appearance after attack in Maharashtra's Nanded, was speaking to reporters after paying obeisance at Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda.
He said there are such forces which want to finish Punjab's Sikh leadership.
On August 13, he sustained injuries to his right hand in a 'kirpan' (ceremonial dagger) attack by a member of the Nihang order inside a gurdwara on the outskirts of the Maharashtra town. The attacker was later arrested.
Badal said he visited Takht Damdama Sahib to offer 'shukrana' (thanksgiving) for saving him from the attack.
"I just want to say that we should save Punjab. There are such forces which do not consider Punjab as their home and want to finish Punjab's leadership, Sikh leadership.
"They have only target which is to disturb peace and foment trouble in the state and bring back the dark days," the SAD chief said.
The SAD is not only a party of martyrs but also the party of Punjab and the Panth, he said. "Ours is a 105-year-old party which has always fought against tyranny, be it before Independence or afterwards." "We have always rallied to the cause of the poor and the farmers. We have also made immense sacrifices for the cause of the Khalsa Panth. I want to make it clear that I have followed these ideals as president of the SAD and will never compromise on them," he said.
"We will never let the condition of Punjab deteriorate. Peace, mutual brotherhood, respect of all religions and progress of Punjab is the SAD's mission," he said.
Badal was accompanied by his wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and senior party leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Daljit Singh Cheema and Arshdeep Singh Kler.
A large number of SAD workers also congregated in solidarity with Badal and raised slogans pledging their support to him.
Speaking to reporters, Harsimrat Kaur disclosed that the SAD president had come to Punjab after his stitches had been removed and a plaster had been put on his arm to heal the bone.
She also thanked all the people who had reached out and extended good wishes to Badal, including those who had risen above party lines to do so.
The attack on Badal in Nanded was the second such incident in around two years. In December 2024, he survived an assassination attempt while he was performing 'sewadar' duty at the Golden Temple in Amritsar after the Akal Takht pronounced the 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for "mistakes" committed during the party's rule in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.
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SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked At Gurudwara In Nanded; Maharashtra CM Seeks Information