ETV Bharat / state

Anti-Punjab Forces Want To Finish State's Sikh Leadership: SAD Chief Badal

Aug 26: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said Punjab should be saved from forces which have only target to disturb peace and foment trouble to push the state back into an era of darkness.

Badal, making first public appearance after attack in Maharashtra's Nanded, was speaking to reporters after paying obeisance at Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda.

He said there are such forces which want to finish Punjab's Sikh leadership.

On August 13, he sustained injuries to his right hand in a 'kirpan' (ceremonial dagger) attack by a member of the Nihang order inside a gurdwara on the outskirts of the Maharashtra town. The attacker was later arrested.

Badal said he visited Takht Damdama Sahib to offer 'shukrana' (thanksgiving) for saving him from the attack.

"I just want to say that we should save Punjab. There are such forces which do not consider Punjab as their home and want to finish Punjab's leadership, Sikh leadership.

"They have only target which is to disturb peace and foment trouble in the state and bring back the dark days," the SAD chief said.

The SAD is not only a party of martyrs but also the party of Punjab and the Panth, he said. "Ours is a 105-year-old party which has always fought against tyranny, be it before Independence or afterwards." "We have always rallied to the cause of the poor and the farmers. We have also made immense sacrifices for the cause of the Khalsa Panth. I want to make it clear that I have followed these ideals as president of the SAD and will never compromise on them," he said.