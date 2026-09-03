ETV Bharat / state

Anti-Noise Crusader Vidyanand Bapat Assaulted By Raut Wadi Ganesh Mandal Member In Pune

While Bapat has the support of a few senior citizens, the administration, the Pune association for Ganesh mandals, a vast majority of citizens and politicians are divided over the issue of putting a complete ban on DJ music and Dhol-Tasha troupes.

Commenting on a statement made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the upcoming Ganeshotsav, Bapat remarked, "The statement is ambiguous and open to interpretation. Where exactly does one draw the line regarding culture and tradition—at the practices from 132 years ago or those from the era after loudspeakers were introduced? Political leaders should avoid vague answers and instead provide a clear response as to whether the festival will be free of DJs and loudspeakers."

Bapat, a vocal proponent of the ban, flatly rejected the administration's proposed '4-bass, 4-top' speaker limit, insisting instead on a rule of 'zero bass, zero tops, and zero decibels.'

Chavan and a majority of Ganesh mandal representatives have been upset with the uncompromising stand taken by Bapat. He has taken a strong stand against the blaring noise of DJs and loudspeakers during Ganesh and other public festivals and has advocated a ban on the use of DJs and loudspeakers during public celebrations.

Santosh Chavan, who calls himself a social worker and is the former president of Raut Wadi Ganesh Mandal, near Kothrud, was caught on camera slapping Bapat a few times and shoving him. Pune police have taken Chavan into custody.

The conflict between the anti-noise crusader, Vidyanand Bapat, who has been campaigning against the use of DJs and Dhol-Tasha (Drum squads) in the Pune Ganesh Festival, took a violent turn on Thursday as he was slapped while he was speaking with a television news channel.

Pune : For the past few days, there have been demands to ban DJs in the city ahead of the upcoming Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Chavan's warning to politicians

Meanwhile, in a video message, Chavan said, "Pune has one elected Member of Parliament, eight Legislators and 165 Corporators and yet, except for a few, the rest of these elected leaders refuse to stand up for Ganesh mandals. This, my friends, is a letdown. Some of these politicians are not even clear whether they support us or not."

"Moreover, these politicians need to realise that these Ganesh mandals and their workers toil day and night during elections. They forget we hold blood donation camps for them, garner votes for them. Now it is time they came out to support us," Chavan said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while condemning the assault, said that while the festive season is approaching, efforts need to be taken to not inconvenience citizens.

"The festival season is about to start. While we keep alive the traditions and festivities, it needs to be ensured that citizens are not inconvenienced or troubled," Shinde said.

Chavan has urged Bapat to leave his strong stand on a complete ban and instead consider a middle-path solution that will be acceptable to all Ganesh mandals and citizens so that the festival is celebrated without any friction. Chavan is being questioned by Pune police.

Supriya Sule condemns incident

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule spoke to Vidyanand Bapat. In a post on X, Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, said, "I had a conversation with Vidyanand Bapat, who has taken a firm stand against Disha. The incident of him being beaten by some individuals is utterly condemnable. In a democratic system, everyone has the right to express their opinion. Even if we do not agree with someone's view, that view and the right to express it must be respected. However, in recent times, the tendency to suppress the voices of those expressing opposing views through beatings and thuggery to silence them is extremely harmful to democracy. Responding to ideological differences with violence is a method that in no way befits Maharashtra's cultured and progressive traditions. We strongly condemn the assault on Vidyanand Bapat. Ganeshotsav is an inseparable part of Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage. It should be celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy, staying in harmony with changing times while preserving the essence of our culture. The expectation of ordinary citizens is that Ganeshotsav should unite society, bring joy, and boost enthusiasm."

Pune Police will take strict action against accused: CP

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, "It is a condemnable action, and the accused has been taken into custody. Police will take strict action against the accused. Meanwhile, the inquiry is underway. We have all seen the video, which is already in the public domain, where a person came and slapped Bapat while he was speaking with a few television channels. Appropriate sections under the law will be taken. We have received a complaint, and it is being investigated."