ETV Bharat / state

Anti-NEET Sit-In Enters Sixth Day In Tamil Nadu; Doctors To Join Stir On July 28

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue, at CPI headquarters, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Friday, July 24, 2026. ( PTI )

Chennai: Protests against the NEET in Tamil Nadu intensified on Saturday, with the continuous sit-in at the CPI State Headquarters (Balan Illam) in T Nagar entering its sixth day. The students have demanded the scrapping of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and action against the alleged police excesses against protesting youth in Delhi.

The Students' Federation of India organised campus demonstrations at Loyola College, Presidency College and other educational institutions. Medical professionals and students across Tamil Nadu are also set to launch a coordinated statewide protest on July 28.

The protest has been called by the Doctors' Association for Social Equality and the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association in solidarity with the ongoing anti-NEET demonstrations in New Delhi. As part of the agitation, demonstrations will be held outside all government medical colleges across Tamil Nadu.