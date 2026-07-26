ETV Bharat / state

Protests Over Scrapping Of Medical Exam To Go Beyond Tamil Nadu, Says Anti-NEET Alliance

The alliance representative called for political parties to set aside their differences and unite on the issue.

Protests Over Scrapping Of Medical Exam To Go Beyond Tamil Nadu, Says Anti-NEET Alliance
Anti-NEET Alliance press conference in Chennai. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 26, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: The Anti-NEET Alliance on Sunday announced plans to expand its campaign beyond Tamil Nadu, with its coordinator Maniratnam calling for political parties to unite for a legal and political battle to scrap the medical entrance examination.

The announcement came amid a nationwide backlash over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). In Delhi, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) held protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protests were called off on Saturday after Pradhan resigned.

The latest developments have given fresh momentum to the anti-NEET movement, with youth groups earlier staging demonstrations at Balan demanding the cancellation of the examination.

Addressing a press conference at the Chennai Press Club, Maniratnam said the movement would no longer remain confined to Tamil Nadu.

"The protest against the NEET exam will not stop with Tamil Nadu, but we intend to take this movement across the country," he said.

Reiterating the long-standing demand for the scrapping of NEET, Maniratnam also expressed condolences to students who had died amid the controversy surrounding the examination.

"Even though NEET is held all over India, Tamil Nadu has maintained that the exam should be entirely cancelled," he said.

He also called for political parties to set aside their differences and unite on the issue.

"All political parties should come together for an all-party meeting to discuss the NEET issue. We should approach the court and wage a legal battle as well," Maniratnam said.

Responding to questions on whether anti-NEET protests had lost momentum over the past five years, he said the movement had continued through various forms of protest.

"It wouldn't be correct to say that there have been no protests against the NEET exam in the last five years, as there have been continuous protests in different forms," he said.

Also Read

  1. 'If Only Responsibility Had Been Fixed Earlier...': Why Did This Dehradun Family Weep After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation?
  2. Tej Pratap Arrested Over NEET Paper Leak Protest Before Bihar Police Registered FIR : Lawyer

TAGGED:

NEET STUDENT AGITATION
NATIONAL ENTRANCE EXAM DEBATE
MANIRATNAM
ANTI NEET ALLIANCE
NEET CONTROVERSY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.