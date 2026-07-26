ETV Bharat / state

Protests Over Scrapping Of Medical Exam To Go Beyond Tamil Nadu, Says Anti-NEET Alliance

Chennai: The Anti-NEET Alliance on Sunday announced plans to expand its campaign beyond Tamil Nadu, with its coordinator Maniratnam calling for political parties to unite for a legal and political battle to scrap the medical entrance examination.

The announcement came amid a nationwide backlash over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). In Delhi, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) held protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protests were called off on Saturday after Pradhan resigned.

The latest developments have given fresh momentum to the anti-NEET movement, with youth groups earlier staging demonstrations at Balan demanding the cancellation of the examination.

Addressing a press conference at the Chennai Press Club, Maniratnam said the movement would no longer remain confined to Tamil Nadu.

"The protest against the NEET exam will not stop with Tamil Nadu, but we intend to take this movement across the country," he said.

Reiterating the long-standing demand for the scrapping of NEET, Maniratnam also expressed condolences to students who had died amid the controversy surrounding the examination.