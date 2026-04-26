ETV Bharat / state

MD Manufacturing Unit Busted In Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Six Held

Jodhpur: The anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of Rajasthan seized an MD or MDMA (3-4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine) manufacturing unit at Balesar area in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district.

Police said, a team of the ANTF raided several locations in Lanavpur village, Bawarli and Balesar during which over 100 kilograms of raw drugs were recovered from a factory in Balesar. The drug in its raw form was left out to dry. It would have been smuggled out as finished MD.

Inspector General of Police Vikas Kumar said the value of the seized contraband in the international market could be around Rs 100 crore. The ANTF team, along with the local police, is present at the spot. The FSL team is also collecting evidence," he said.