MD Manufacturing Unit Busted In Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Six Held
Around 100 kg of raw drugs were recovered from a factory in Balesar. The cost of contraband is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Jodhpur: The anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of Rajasthan seized an MD or MDMA (3-4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine) manufacturing unit at Balesar area in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district.
Police said, a team of the ANTF raided several locations in Lanavpur village, Bawarli and Balesar during which over 100 kilograms of raw drugs were recovered from a factory in Balesar. The drug in its raw form was left out to dry. It would have been smuggled out as finished MD.
Inspector General of Police Vikas Kumar said the value of the seized contraband in the international market could be around Rs 100 crore. The ANTF team, along with the local police, is present at the spot. The FSL team is also collecting evidence," he said.
The IGP said when the task force personnel surrounded and raided the factory after Saturday midnight, the smugglers panicked and opened fire. The personnel of the force retaliated. While there were no fatalities, six accused, including the one who ran the factory, were caught. "One smuggler suffered a fracture in his leg," he said.
Police have not yet released the names of the accused. Investigation is underway to uncover more details on the network. Jodhpur Rural Superintendent of Police PD Nitya visited the factory and more details on the network operating the unit are likely to emerge soon.
In December last year, a joint operation by Jodhpur Rural Police and Gujarat ATS uncovered an illegal MD drug manufacturing lab in Soitra village, located under Shergarh police station. Chemicals and materials used to prepare MD were seized and six accused arrested.
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