Anti Honour Killing Law ‘Eva Nammava’ Hailed, Civil Groups Demand Swift Enforcement
New Karnataka law safeguards individual choice in marriage, criminalises honour-based violence, supports inter-caste unions, and calls for strict enforcement and fast justice for victims.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
Bengaluru: Maryadegedu Hatye Virodhi Samiti, a coalition of Dalit organisations, women’s groups and human rights collectives, has welcomed ‘the Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Act, 2026’, popularly known as the “Eva Nammava Eva Nammava” law.
Addressing a press conference, the amalgam described the legislation as a necessary step to curb crimes committed in the name of honour, while calling for its immediate implementation and gubernatorial assent.
Speakers said the law affirms a core constitutional principle that every individual has the right to choose their partner and live with dignity, without interference from family or community. They noted that violence, threats and coercion in the name of honour violate fundamental rights and must be treated as serious offences.
“This law makes it clear that autonomy in marriage is not negotiable. It recognises that the right to choose a partner is central to personal liberty and equality,” said Maitreyi, President of the All India Lawyers Association for Justice.
She added that the provisions mandating state action, including awareness campaigns and institutional mechanisms, would be crucial for effective enforcement.
The legislation criminalises a wide range of offences linked to honour crimes, from physical violence to social and economic boycotts. It also provides for fast-track courts and monitoring bodies to ensure accountability.
“The creation of dedicated courts and oversight committees can help victims access timely justice, but only if the government ensures proper implementation on the ground,” Activist Vinay Sreenivasa.
Mavalli Shankar, Convener of Dalit Sangharsha Samithi (Ambedkarvada), linked the law to Dr BR Ambedkar’s vision of social equality. “Inter-caste marriages are essential to break caste barriers. This law supports that vision by protecting couples who choose to marry across caste and community lines,” he said.
However, the groups raised concern over the provision prescribing a minimum punishment of five years for murder in the name of honour. Mohd. Peer, State Convener of APCR, said, “There is no justification for treating honour killings differently from other murders. The punishment must be aligned with existing criminal law, which provides for life imprisonment or the death penalty.”
They termed the inaction unacceptable and urged that approval be given without further delay. They termed the inaction unacceptable and urged that approval be given without further delay.
Calling the law a beginning, the coalition urged the government to ensure strict enforcement and introduce incentives to promote inter-caste marriages, including reservations and welfare measures for such couples.
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