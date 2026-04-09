ETV Bharat / state

Anti Honour Killing Law ‘Eva Nammava’ Hailed, Civil Groups Demand Swift Enforcement

Bengaluru: Maryadegedu Hatye Virodhi Samiti, a coalition of Dalit organisations, women’s groups and human rights collectives, has welcomed ‘the Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Act, 2026’, popularly known as the “Eva Nammava Eva Nammava” law.

Addressing a press conference, the amalgam described the legislation as a necessary step to curb crimes committed in the name of honour, while calling for its immediate implementation and gubernatorial assent.

Speakers said the law affirms a core constitutional principle that every individual has the right to choose their partner and live with dignity, without interference from family or community. They noted that violence, threats and coercion in the name of honour violate fundamental rights and must be treated as serious offences.

“This law makes it clear that autonomy in marriage is not negotiable. It recognises that the right to choose a partner is central to personal liberty and equality,” said Maitreyi, President of the All India Lawyers Association for Justice.

She added that the provisions mandating state action, including awareness campaigns and institutional mechanisms, would be crucial for effective enforcement.

The legislation criminalises a wide range of offences linked to honour crimes, from physical violence to social and economic boycotts. It also provides for fast-track courts and monitoring bodies to ensure accountability.