Anti-Drug Committee Member Shot At Home In Punjab's Barnala; Four Suspects On The Run
The attackers reportedly banged on the gate before opening fire at the house. One of the bullets hit Amandeep Singh in the leg
Published : November 7, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST
Barnala: A member of an anti-drug committee was shot in the leg after four men allegedly opened fire at his house in Kaleke village in Punjab's Barnala district on Saturday. The attack followed the committee's action against people allegedly involved in selling and consuming drugs.
The injured man, identified as Amandeep Singh, also known as Aman, was initially taken to a hospital and later referred for treatment to a super-specialty hospital in Barnala. Doctors said his condition was stable. The four accused remain at large, and police have launched a search operation to arrest them.
According to Amandeep Singh, committee members had recently recovered a suspected narcotic substance from some individuals and informed the police by calling the emergency helpline 112. The individuals were handed over to the police.
He said the police had asked him to visit the police station to complete the formalities for registering a case. He had informed them that he would arrive after having a meal and taking a bath. However, before he could leave, some associates of the people detained in the drug-related case allegedly reached his house.
The attackers reportedly banged on the gate before opening fire at the house. One of the bullets hit Amandeep Singh in the leg, leaving him seriously injured.
Sukhchain Singh China, another committee member, said the village panchayat, sarpanch and local organisations had jointly formed the anti-drug committee to curb drug abuse and trafficking in the village. He said that for the past 15 to 20 days, committee members had been identifying and reporting people allegedly selling or consuming chitta, a locally used term for heroin.
China said the committee received information around 9.30 am that some young men were consuming drugs at a house. By the time the members reached the spot, the youths had allegedly finished consuming the substance. Silver foil and a lighter were recovered from the premises.
During questioning, one of the youths reportedly named his associates, including Ranjit Singh Raju, Sukhchain Singh Chahin and Harinder Singh Hindi. They allegedly fled from the spot, while the committee handed over the youth found at the house to the authorities.
China said the committee members later received information that Ranjit Singh Raju, Sukhpreet Singh Sukhu, Sukhchain Singh Chahin and Prince had opened fire at Aman's house. He also alleged that the attackers came towards his house, prompting him to fire warning shots into the air with his licensed weapon in self-defence. The men subsequently fled in a vehicle.
He further alleged that the main accused, Ranjit Singh Raju, had previously faced cases under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Villagers have demanded strict action against those involved in the attack.
Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Kalu Dhillon condemned the incident, alleging that young people raising their voices against drugs were being targeted in Punjab. He said that the Congress would launch a protest if the accused were not arrested within 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Bhadaur MLA Labh Singh Ugoke said he had visited the injured youth at the hospital and spoken to the Barnala Senior Superintendent of Police and the police administration. He said that the accused would be arrested soon.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajinder Pal Singh confirmed that four people had allegedly opened fire at Mandeep Singh, also known as Aman, in Kaleke village. He said police were registering a case based on the family's statement and had formed multiple teams to trace the accused.
Dr Ishan, who treated the injured man, said the patient had been brought to the super-specialty hospital with a gunshot injury. A CT scan and further examinations would help establish the exact nature of the injury, he said, adding that the patient's condition was stable.
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