ETV Bharat / state

Anti-Drug Committee Member Shot At Home In Punjab's Barnala; Four Suspects On The Run

Barnala: A member of an anti-drug committee was shot in the leg after four men allegedly opened fire at his house in Kaleke village in Punjab's Barnala district on Saturday. The attack followed the committee's action against people allegedly involved in selling and consuming drugs.

The injured man, identified as Amandeep Singh, also known as Aman, was initially taken to a hospital and later referred for treatment to a super-specialty hospital in Barnala. Doctors said his condition was stable. The four accused remain at large, and police have launched a search operation to arrest them.

According to Amandeep Singh, committee members had recently recovered a suspected narcotic substance from some individuals and informed the police by calling the emergency helpline 112. The individuals were handed over to the police.

He said the police had asked him to visit the police station to complete the formalities for registering a case. He had informed them that he would arrive after having a meal and taking a bath. However, before he could leave, some associates of the people detained in the drug-related case allegedly reached his house.

The attackers reportedly banged on the gate before opening fire at the house. One of the bullets hit Amandeep Singh in the leg, leaving him seriously injured.

Sukhchain Singh China, another committee member, said the village panchayat, sarpanch and local organisations had jointly formed the anti-drug committee to curb drug abuse and trafficking in the village. He said that for the past 15 to 20 days, committee members had been identifying and reporting people allegedly selling or consuming chitta, a locally used term for heroin.

China said the committee received information around 9.30 am that some young men were consuming drugs at a house. By the time the members reached the spot, the youths had allegedly finished consuming the substance. Silver foil and a lighter were recovered from the premises.

During questioning, one of the youths reportedly named his associates, including Ranjit Singh Raju, Sukhchain Singh Chahin and Harinder Singh Hindi. They allegedly fled from the spot, while the committee handed over the youth found at the house to the authorities.