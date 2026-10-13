ETV Bharat / state

Anti-Drug Activist Shot Dead In Punjab's Mansa

Parvinder Singh Jhota shot dead by chemist shop owner ( ETV Bharat )

Mansa: Anti-drug task force director, Parvinder Singh Jhota, was allegedly shot dead by a chemist shop owner in Punjab's Mansa district and his companions were injured on Tuesday morning, police said.

They were admitted to a hospital in critical condition. Jhota died during treatment while the condition of one of his associates remains critical.

A live video of the shooting has surfaced on social media, where the medical store owner is seen firing at Jhota. Upon information, a large police force arrived at the scene and a probe was launched. Jhota's supporters have started gathering at his home. A local resident stated, "We saw Jhota being shot by the shop owner. He sustained three to four bullet injuries and was taken to the Civil Hospital in a critical condition."