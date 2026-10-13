Anti-Drug Activist Shot Dead In Punjab's Mansa
Parvinder Singh Jhota had got into an altercation with a chemist shop owner after reportedly seeing the latter handing over contraband to an individual.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
Mansa: Anti-drug task force director, Parvinder Singh Jhota, was allegedly shot dead by a chemist shop owner in Punjab's Mansa district and his companions were injured on Tuesday morning, police said.
They were admitted to a hospital in critical condition. Jhota died during treatment while the condition of one of his associates remains critical.
A live video of the shooting has surfaced on social media, where the medical store owner is seen firing at Jhota. Upon information, a large police force arrived at the scene and a probe was launched. Jhota's supporters have started gathering at his home.
A local resident stated, "We saw Jhota being shot by the shop owner. He sustained three to four bullet injuries and was taken to the Civil Hospital in a critical condition."
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia has shared a video recorded just moments before Jhota's murder. The footage shows Jhota and his companions engaged in a heated altercation with the shop owner. Jhota had alleged that the chemist store owner was handing over contraband to an individual standing nearby.
Following this incident, Majithia has once again targeted the Bhagwant Mann government.
Jhota had long been campaigning against drug abuse in Mansa. He not only worked to stop the sale of drugs but also apprehended those involved in the trade. Consequently, he frequently clashed with the individuals engaged in these activities. At his behest, several panchayats also passed resolutions against drug abuse.
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