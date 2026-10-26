Anti-Dam Protests Spread To Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri; Vehicles Set Ablaze Amid 12-Hour Bandh
The bandh was called by ATSU, DSU, SINALITASU, Taliha Students Union, Dumporijo Students Union and affected communities to protest against the NHPC-backed Menga Dam project.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Tezpur: Protests against major dam projects in Arunachal Pradesh spread to Upper Subansiri district on Monday, with a 12-hour bandh called by the All Tagin Students Union (ATSU) turning tense amid reports of vehicle damage and arson. Protesters raised slogans opposing the proposed Menga Dam project, reiterating their demand of “No Dam in Siang”.
The bandh, which began at 5 am, was called by ATSU in coordination with the DSU, SINALITASU, Taliha Students Union, Dumporijo Students Union and other organisations and affected communities to register their opposition to the NHPC-backed Menga Dam project.
The situation in Daporijo, the district headquarters of Upper Subansiri, remained tense as bandh supporters took to the streets. Reports indicated that several vehicles were damaged and a few were set ablaze during the agitation. The incidents raised concerns over public safety and the potential for further escalation.
The agitation marks a widening of the anti-dam movement beyond the Siang region, where opposition to the proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) has triggered protests and unrest in recent weeks.
Security Reinforced Amid Escalating Tensions
Amid the deteriorating law and order situation, Arunachal Pradesh Police airlifted two companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) from Navi Mumbai to Pasighat to strengthen security arrangements. A total of 34 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including women personnel, have reportedly been deployed across the Siang region as authorities seek to prevent further violence and maintain public order.
The heightened security deployment follows the unrest in Pasighat and other parts of East Siang district during a 12-hour bandh on October 23 called by organisations opposing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.
Pasighat Violence Raises Alarm
During the October 23 unrest in Pasighat, the residences of Arunachal Pradesh BJP president Kaling Moyong and MLAs Oni Panyang and Ninong Ering were reportedly vandalised, with allegations of looting of personal belongings. Several other properties, including a police station, police vehicles, the Adi Bane Kebang office and an NHPC office, were also reportedly targeted.
Incidents of arson and damage to property were reported amid allegations by protesters over the use of tear gas during the agitation.
The developments have intensified concerns over law and order as opposition to large dam projects gathers momentum across different districts of the state.
Dam Projects At Centre Of Growing Opposition
While the SUMP has emerged as a major point of contention in the Siang Valley, the bandh in Upper Subansiri has brought the proposed Menga Dam project into sharper focus.
Protesters and participating organisations have raised concerns over the potential impact of the projects on the rights, interests, livelihoods and future of affected communities. With demonstrations spreading to new areas and security forces being reinforced, the situation presents a growing challenge for the state government, which faces the task of maintaining peace while addressing the concerns of local communities.
The latest incidents underline the need for dialogue between the government, project authorities and affected communities to prevent further escalation of tensions surrounding Arunachal Pradesh’s hydropower development plans.
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