ETV Bharat / state

Anti-Dam Protests Spread To Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri; Vehicles Set Ablaze Amid 12-Hour Bandh

A file photo of security personnel near the proposed site in Siang ( ETV Bharat )

Tezpur: Protests against major dam projects in Arunachal Pradesh spread to Upper Subansiri district on Monday, with a 12-hour bandh called by the All Tagin Students Union (ATSU) turning tense amid reports of vehicle damage and arson. Protesters raised slogans opposing the proposed Menga Dam project, reiterating their demand of “No Dam in Siang”.

The bandh, which began at 5 am, was called by ATSU in coordination with the DSU, SINALITASU, Taliha Students Union, Dumporijo Students Union and other organisations and affected communities to register their opposition to the NHPC-backed Menga Dam project.

The situation in Daporijo, the district headquarters of Upper Subansiri, remained tense as bandh supporters took to the streets. Reports indicated that several vehicles were damaged and a few were set ablaze during the agitation. The incidents raised concerns over public safety and the potential for further escalation. The agitation marks a widening of the anti-dam movement beyond the Siang region, where opposition to the proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) has triggered protests and unrest in recent weeks. Security Reinforced Amid Escalating Tensions Amid the deteriorating law and order situation, Arunachal Pradesh Police airlifted two companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) from Navi Mumbai to Pasighat to strengthen security arrangements. A total of 34 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including women personnel, have reportedly been deployed across the Siang region as authorities seek to prevent further violence and maintain public order. The heightened security deployment follows the unrest in Pasighat and other parts of East Siang district during a 12-hour bandh on October 23 called by organisations opposing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. Pasighat Violence Raises Alarm