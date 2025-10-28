ETV Bharat / state

Odisha | Anti-Corruption Cops Unearth Rs 212 Crore Sham Assets In Crackdown On Corruption

During this period, 132 cases ended in conviction, 30 officials were dismissed from service, and pensions of 68 retired officers—including 13 Class-I officials—were stopped

Anti Corruption Cops Unearth Rs 212 Cr Sham Assets
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 28, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST

2 Min Read
Cuttack: The Odisha Vigilance Directorate, the State's anti-corruption wing of the police, has reported a significant surge in enforcement outcomes during the period from June 2024 to October 2025, marking one of its most intensive drives against corruption in recent years.

A total of 302 criminal cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 303 persons, including 90 Class-I officers such as an IAS officer, seven Chief Engineers, and several senior officials across departments. Vigilance unearthed disproportionate assets (DA) worth Rs 212 crore in 80 cases, exposing a wide web of corruption involving engineers, revenue officials, police officers, doctors, and welfare staff.

Among the 136 trap cases registered, 161 individuals, including 144 government officials, were caught red-handed while accepting bribes totalling Rs 35.62 lakh. In one of the biggest recoveries, searches yielded Rs 57 lakh from IAS officer Dhiman Chakma, Rs 2.56 crore from Chief Engineer BN Sarangi, Rs 2.08 crore from Malkangiri engineer Santanu Mohapatra, and Rs 1.43 crore from forest officer RC Nepak. The Directorate also seized 24 kg of gold, 832 plots, 84 acres of land, eight farmhouses, and Rs 9.2 crore in cash.

Vigilance teams conducted 739 searches and froze 1,478 bank accounts linked to tainted officials. Assets in 158 cases, including 403 buildings and flats worth about Rs 58.5 crore, were evaluated for forfeiture. 300 enquiries were initiated, with 145 converted into criminal cases, while 22 were recommended for departmental action.

During this period, 132 cases ended in conviction, achieving a 50 per cent overall conviction rate and an impressive 80 per cent in DA cases. Following these convictions, 30 officials were dismissed from service, and pensions of 68 retired officers—including 13 Class-I officials—were stopped.

The State Vigilance Academy trained 1,175 officers, including members of the IAS, IPS, and other state services, focusing on anti-corruption laws, transparency, and good governance.

In coordinated action, the Forest Wing of Vigilance carried out 128 joint raids, seizing timber, machinery, and vehicles worth over Rs 6.15 crore. The Directorate’s year-long campaign underscores Odisha's resolve to root out corruption across all levels of governance, with a balanced emphasis on detection, prosecution, and preventive vigilance.

