Anta Bypoll: AAP Comes In Support Of Independent Candidate Naresh Meena

Jaipur: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has extended support to Independent Candidate and Congress rebel Naresh Meena for the Anta Assembly Seat in the Baran district, Rajasthan. Party's national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend his support to Naresh Meena. He wrote, "Naresh ji, Aam Aadmi Party is completely with you."

Following Kejriwal’s announcement, AAP’s Rajasthan in-charge Dheeraj Tokas and co-in-charge Ghanendra Bhardwaj called a meeting of the state executive and district presidents. They instructed all party workers in Rajasthan to actively support independent candidate Naresh Meena in the Anta Assembly by-election.

https://x.com/ArvindKejriwal/status/1983076461369340102

Earlier, Naresh Meena had sought support from Arvind Kejriwal through a post on X. He wrote, "For a new and correct political system and change, I am an independent candidate in the Anta Assembly by-election of Rajasthan. I am contesting the elections against the Congress and the BJP as a new option for the people. I request the entire Aam Aadmi Party, including the National President of 'Aam Aadmi Party', Honourable Arvind Kejriwal ji, to give me strength by supporting and cooperating with me."