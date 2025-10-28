Anta Bypoll: AAP Comes In Support Of Independent Candidate Naresh Meena
Voting for the Anta Assembly by-election will be held on November 11, with results on November 14, as announced by the Election Commission.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 5:14 PM IST
Jaipur: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has extended support to Independent Candidate and Congress rebel Naresh Meena for the Anta Assembly Seat in the Baran district, Rajasthan. Party's national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend his support to Naresh Meena. He wrote, "Naresh ji, Aam Aadmi Party is completely with you."
Following Kejriwal’s announcement, AAP’s Rajasthan in-charge Dheeraj Tokas and co-in-charge Ghanendra Bhardwaj called a meeting of the state executive and district presidents. They instructed all party workers in Rajasthan to actively support independent candidate Naresh Meena in the Anta Assembly by-election.
Earlier, Naresh Meena had sought support from Arvind Kejriwal through a post on X. He wrote, "For a new and correct political system and change, I am an independent candidate in the Anta Assembly by-election of Rajasthan. I am contesting the elections against the Congress and the BJP as a new option for the people. I request the entire Aam Aadmi Party, including the National President of 'Aam Aadmi Party', Honourable Arvind Kejriwal ji, to give me strength by supporting and cooperating with me."
Naresh Meena, a former Congress leader and ex-general secretary of Rajasthan University, is running as an Independent candidate in the Anta assembly by-election.
The Election Commission of India announced the bypoll schedule for eight assembly constituencies, including Rajasthan, on October 6. Voting is scheduled for November 11, and results will be announced on November 14.
This by-election in Baran district was called after BJP leader Kanwar Lal Meena, previously the MLA for Anta, was disqualified in May for a 2005 conviction for threatening a government official. In the Anta by-election, the Congress nominated Pramod Jai Bhaya, who had previously contested from this region, and the BJP fielded Morpal Suman, a party member from the area.
Last November, after the Congress denied him a ticket, Naresh Meena, who had recently been in the news for being arrested after slapping SDM Amit Chaudhary in Deoli Uniara, decided to contest as an independent from the same constituency.
This development led to clashes between unknown individuals and the police in Tonk district, resulting in property damage, including to police vehicles and several two-wheelers. A local court sent Naresh Meena to 14 days in judicial custody; his lawyer commented on the police's actions during the proceedings.
Also Read:
- Bypolls On 12 MCD Wards On Nov 30, Results On Dec 3: Delhi State Election Commission
- EC Sends Notice To Prashant Kishor Seeking Clarification Over His Listing As A Voter In Bihar And Bengal Within Three Day; The Ruling NDA Partners Slam Him
- Bads Of Bihar: The Battle Of Dons At Mokama | ETV Bharat Ground Report