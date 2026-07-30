ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Ant Infestation Disrupts Surgeries At Durg District Hospital

Durg: Routine caesarean deliveries at Mother-Child Unit of the Durg District Hospital have remained suspended for the past three days due to an infestation of ants in the operation theatre.

Citing safety concerns and the risk of infection, the Durg District Hospital authorities have temporarily closed the operation theatre (OT) and all caesarean sections as well as scheduled orthopaedic and other planned surgeries have been affected.

"All necessary procedures are being undertaken to completely eliminate the risk of infection. Currently, no patients have been referred to other hospitals, and all essential surgeries are being performed in the hospital's other operation theatre," said Ashish Minj, Civil Surgeon, District Hospital Durg.