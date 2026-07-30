Chhattisgarh: Ant Infestation Disrupts Surgeries At Durg District Hospital
The Durg District Hospital authorities have temporarily closed the operation theatre disrupting surgeries at the health facility, reports Atul Sharma.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 9:22 PM IST
Durg: Routine caesarean deliveries at Mother-Child Unit of the Durg District Hospital have remained suspended for the past three days due to an infestation of ants in the operation theatre.
Citing safety concerns and the risk of infection, the Durg District Hospital authorities have temporarily closed the operation theatre (OT) and all caesarean sections as well as scheduled orthopaedic and other planned surgeries have been affected.
"All necessary procedures are being undertaken to completely eliminate the risk of infection. Currently, no patients have been referred to other hospitals, and all essential surgeries are being performed in the hospital's other operation theatre," said Ashish Minj, Civil Surgeon, District Hospital Durg.
"Once fumigation and technical procedures are completed, the Mother-Child Unit's operation theatre will resume normal operations within the next two to three days. The hospital administration is also working on a permanent solution to prevent such a situation from recurring in the future," said Minj.
On average, the hospital has postponed five surgeries each day, although emergency surgeries have continued on a different operating table. According to officials, ants had been entering the OT through cracks, loose tiles and other gaps in the old building.
Negligence in pest control measures and structural flaws in the building are also cited as major causes of this problem. Taking immediate action, the district hospital management has sealed the affected area and initiated pest control, fumigation, and necessary repair work.
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