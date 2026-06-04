ANSAM Demands Release Of Six Naga Hostages, Warns Of Agitations
ANSAM said it would launch intensified democratic protests beginning with a protest march towards Imphal on June 4, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Tezpur: The All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM), has announced a series of intensified democratic agitations demanding immediate action from the Manipur Government on the whereabouts of six Naga hostages allegedly abducted on May 13 from Leilon Vaiphei village.
In a press release issued on Thursday following an Emergency Assembly held at Ukhrul district headquarters, the association expressed deep disappointment over the failure of authorities to provide any concrete information on the safety and status of the missing persons even after the expiry of the ultimatum earlier served to the government.
The emergency meeting, hosted by Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS), discussed the prevailing situation and voiced concern over the growing anxiety and suffering faced by the families of the victims and the Naga community.
Reaffirming its earlier resolutions, ANSAM stated that it would launch intensified democratic protests beginning with a protest march towards Imphal via the Ukhrul–Imphal National Highway-202 on June 4. Members of all units of the association are expected to participate and meet the families of the six hostages at Makhan village.
The association also emphasized the need for wider consultation among Naga civil society groups before implementing any decision related to the proposed boycott of the state government. ANSAM further resolved to constitute an action committee comprising former leaders of the association to monitor and respond to the prevailing situation in Naga areas.
In the statement, ANSAM warned the Central and state governments would be responsible for any untoward incident occurring during the democratic march along NH-202. The association reiterated its commitment to peaceful and democratic means of protest until the six hostages are safely reunited with their families and justice is ensured for the affected communities.
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