ETV Bharat / state

ANSAM Demands Release Of Six Naga Hostages, Warns Of Agitations

File photo of people participating in a protest rally demanding the immediate release of six civilians allegedly held hostage by suspected Kuki militants, in Imphal ( PTI )

Tezpur: The All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM), has announced a series of intensified democratic agitations demanding immediate action from the Manipur Government on the whereabouts of six Naga hostages allegedly abducted on May 13 from Leilon Vaiphei village.

In a press release issued on Thursday following an Emergency Assembly held at Ukhrul district headquarters, the association expressed deep disappointment over the failure of authorities to provide any concrete information on the safety and status of the missing persons even after the expiry of the ultimatum earlier served to the government.

The emergency meeting, hosted by Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS), discussed the prevailing situation and voiced concern over the growing anxiety and suffering faced by the families of the victims and the Naga community.