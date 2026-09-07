Another Suspicious Death Of Minor Triggers Cover-up Allegations In J&K's Kishtwar
The victim's father accused police and local politicians of a cover-up amid the high-level probe in a separate rape and death case, reports Amir Tantray.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Jammu: The suspicious death of a 12-year-old girl has triggered allegations of political cover-up and police inaction in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. This comes on the heels of a separate case of minor rape and abortion death in the Chatroo area, where three persons were arrested for allegedly trying to cover up the crime.
In the latest case, the victim’s father, a police officer, alleged that his daughter was killed after being kidnapped and that some influential locals with political backing attempted to cover up the crime.
Kidnapping And 'Inaction'
Speaking to ETV Bharat, the father alleged that a person named Sajan and his friends kidnapped his daughter, and despite a complaint and eyewitness accounts, he was not arrested.
“On July 17, when I was on official duty, I got a call from my wife saying that our youngest daughter was picked up by Sajan and his friends,” he alleged. He said the abduction took place after miscreants pelted the house with stones while his three daughters were home alone.
According to the father, the youngest girl went outside during the disturbance but failed to return. Her sister went to check after hearing screams and witnessed Sajan taking the 12-year-old away. The eldest sister then rushed to alert her uncles, though their immediate pleas for help were ignored by local villagers.
"The next morning we went to the Atholi Padder Police Station and filed a complaint, but police didn’t mention Sajan’s name in the FIR and instead filed a missing complaint only," the father alleged.
The police detained Sajan following a complaint by the girl's family, but he was allegedly released from custody a few days later. “We didn’t get any support from fellow villagers; instead, some asked us to withdraw our complaint against the accused,” he said.
Body Recovered From Chenab River
The victim's father further said that the issue went unheard until August 9, when he got a call from the police control room about a dead body, which had been recovered from the Chenab near Drabshala and was told to reach there for identification.
“I reached Drabshala around 12 pm, but the body was shifted to Thathri hospital, and after reaching there I identified the body of my daughter. We asked the hospital authorities to do a post-mortem, but they refused as the matter was of Kishtwar district and Thathri is part of Doda district,” he said.
Then the body was taken to District Hospital Kishtwar, and on August 10 the post-mortem was performed. “As the body was not in a position to be taken home for final rituals, we performed the last rites in Kishtwar,” he said.
According to the family, they had been waiting for action as police were waiting for a post-mortem report. “I fear that Sajan and his friends may have tampered with the evidence during this period as they are enjoying patronage of a few politicians,” he added.
Police Response And Separate Case
Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Padder Vijay Bhagat said the probe into the incident, which was registered in July. “The police are already investigating it as a case of kidnapping. We are waiting for the forensic report of the body, which was recovered from the Chenab River, and further investigation will move on after that report,” he said.
Meanwhile, in the Chatroo rape and abortion death case, the Crime Branch has arrested three more people, including the head of a Gujjar community for trying to arbitrate between the families of the victim and the accused.
“Those who were arrested include Haji Peer Baksh, the main arbitrator who allegedly told the victim's father to marry off his daughter to his cousin, Ghulam Qadir Sheikh, a close associate of Peer Baksh, another arbitrator, and the victim's uncle Noor Din Gujjar, with whose son the Peer Baksh had told the victim's father to marry off his daughter,” said a police official said.
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