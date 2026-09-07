ETV Bharat / state

Another Suspicious Death Of Minor Triggers Cover-up Allegations In J&K's Kishtwar

Jammu: The suspicious death of a 12-year-old girl has triggered allegations of political cover-up and police inaction in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. This comes on the heels of a separate case of minor rape and abortion death in the Chatroo area, where three persons were arrested for allegedly trying to cover up the crime.

In the latest case, the victim’s father, a police officer, alleged that his daughter was killed after being kidnapped and that some influential locals with political backing attempted to cover up the crime.

Kidnapping And 'Inaction'

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the father alleged that a person named Sajan and his friends kidnapped his daughter, and despite a complaint and eyewitness accounts, he was not arrested.

“On July 17, when I was on official duty, I got a call from my wife saying that our youngest daughter was picked up by Sajan and his friends,” he alleged. He said the abduction took place after miscreants pelted the house with stones while his three daughters were home alone.

According to the father, the youngest girl went outside during the disturbance but failed to return. Her sister went to check after hearing screams and witnessed Sajan taking the 12-year-old away. The eldest sister then rushed to alert her uncles, though their immediate pleas for help were ignored by local villagers.

"The next morning we went to the Atholi Padder Police Station and filed a complaint, but police didn’t mention Sajan’s name in the FIR and instead filed a missing complaint only," the father alleged.

The police detained Sajan following a complaint by the girl's family, but he was allegedly released from custody a few days later. “We didn’t get any support from fellow villagers; instead, some asked us to withdraw our complaint against the accused,” he said.

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