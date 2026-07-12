Another School Headmistress Suspended In Karur For Live Screening Of CM Vijay’s Speech
State's School Education Minister has underlined that it is the clear policy of the School Education Department that schools are for education, not politics
Published : July 12, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Karur: A school headmistress in Karur district has been suspended in connection with the live screening of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s speech to the students on the school premises. This is the second such instance being reported from the district.
Those suspended have been identified as S. Mallika and R. Rajeshwari of Krishnarayapuram Panchayat Union Middle School and Mahadhanapuram Panchayat Union Middle School. In the latest instance, the action followed videos of the screening of Vijay’s speech going viral.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the live screening of the Chief Minister's speech at the school. Tamil Nadu’s School Education Minister Rajmohan responded.
"There is no place for political events in government schools, and strict disciplinary action will be taken against anyone who violates the rules," Rajmohan said.
He added, "It is the clear policy of the School Education Department that schools are for education, not politics. I once again strongly advise all District Principal Education Officers, District Education Officers and school principals to ensure that such incidents do not happen in any school in Tamil Nadu. It is the collective responsibility of all of us to protect the educational environment and safeguard the neutrality of educational institutions."
Sources said the two teachers had not adhered to a circular in this regard brought out by the School Education Department on July 9.
On July 10, Vijay said the Karur stampede will forever remain as the "most painful moment" in his life, on his first visit to the district since the September 2025 stampede that claimed the lives of 41 persons.
He also blamed the district police in the previous DMK regime for the tragedy and wondered whose instructions they were following, which led to the man-made tragedy.
On September 27, 2025, the tragedy struck as Vijay spoke among his fans and followers who had gathered to attend his public outreach programmes ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections.
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