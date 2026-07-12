ETV Bharat / state

Another School Headmistress Suspended In Karur For Live Screening Of CM Vijay’s Speech

Karur: A school headmistress in Karur district has been suspended in connection with the live screening of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s speech to the students on the school premises. This is the second such instance being reported from the district.

Those suspended have been identified as S. Mallika and R. Rajeshwari of Krishnarayapuram Panchayat Union Middle School and Mahadhanapuram Panchayat Union Middle School. In the latest instance, the action followed videos of the screening of Vijay’s speech going viral.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the live screening of the Chief Minister's speech at the school. Tamil Nadu’s School Education Minister Rajmohan responded.

"There is no place for political events in government schools, and strict disciplinary action will be taken against anyone who violates the rules," Rajmohan said.

He added, "It is the clear policy of the School Education Department that schools are for education, not politics. I once again strongly advise all District Principal Education Officers, District Education Officers and school principals to ensure that such incidents do not happen in any school in Tamil Nadu. It is the collective responsibility of all of us to protect the educational environment and safeguard the neutrality of educational institutions."