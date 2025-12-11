ETV Bharat / state

Another Scam At TTD, Polyester Shawls Sold As Silk, ACB Probe Underway

The TTD had invited tenders for procurement of silk shawls for Lord Venkateswara temple. As part of this, a contract to supply 15,000 shawls was awarded to a company named M/s VRS Export from the city. The price was fixed at Rs 1,389.15 per piece. Due to doubts about the shawls' quality, a comprehensive inquiry was ordered by the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) at the previous board meeting.

Silk shawls are used in the Lord's services, for bestowing blessings upon VVIPs, and for felicitating donors.

The TTD Board of Trustees has ordered criminal action against the company that supplied the substandard fabric and a comprehensive probe by the Director General of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The scam, which occurred between 2015 and 2025, involved supplying polyester shawls instead of silk, defrauding the TTD treasury as well as hurting the sentiments of devotees. The irregularity was detected during an internal vigilance inquiry.

Tirupati: A massive scam worth Rs 54 crore has come to light in Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) over procurement of silk shawls used in the services of Lord Venkateswara during a period of 10 years.

Samples of the latest stock were collected from the warehouse in Tirupati and the Vaibhavotsava Mandapam in Tirumala and sent to the Central Silk Boards in Bengaluru and Dharmavaram for testing. However, test results revealed that the material was 100 percent polyester instead of pure silk and without any hologram.

The vigilance report raised serious objections over the conduct of some TTD officials since samples earlier sent by the Deputy EO (Warehouse) were tested at the Kanchipuram laboratory, where the report stated it to be of good quality. However, samples sent by the vigilance team from the same stock turned out to be polyester. Based on this, the vigilance team clarified that either the samples were swapped before being sent to the lab, or the reports were manipulated.

Investigations revealed that TTD purchased textiles worth Rs 54.95 crore from VRS Export and its sister companies, Tirumala Fabrics, Nanna Cottages, and VM Raja Powerloom Unit, between 2015 and 2025.

The TTD Board under Chairman B R Naidu examined the vigilance report and called a meeting last month to cancel the current tenders, conduct a comprehensive inquiry through the ACB, take action against those responsible and file criminal cases against the contractor.

Taking to his X handle, Naidu, said the current governing body has launched a comprehensive inquiry into the scam involving the supply of polyester shawls instead of pure silk to the TTD. A corruption worth Rs 80-90 crore may have taken place since 2019. He stated that while pure Tussar silk shawls with gold and silver zari and silk hologram were supposed to be supplied, quality standards were disregarded.

Strict action would be taken as soon as the report from the ACB inquiry is received, the Chairman said adding that during the previous government's tenure, many corruption cases, such as adulterated ghee, substandard goods, theft in the Parakamani (counting of offerings), and manipulation of tenders, came to light, and legal action would be taken against all those responsible.