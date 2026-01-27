ETV Bharat / state

Rs 160-Crore Oxygen-18 Plant To Come Up At Ashwapuram; AEC Chairman To Lay Foundation Stone

Ashwapuram: A high-capacity Oxygen-18 production plant with an output of 100 kilograms is being established at a cost of Rs 160 crore in Ashwapuram mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana. The facility will be linked to the existing Heavy Water Plant located at the mandal headquarters.

Earlier, in 2022, a pilot Oxygen-18 plant with a production capacity of 10 litres was set up at the same site at a cost of Rs 50 crore. With its commissioning, India became the sixth country in the world after China, Australia, the United States, Russia, and Israel to produce Oxygen-18.

Building on this achievement, a separate large-scale plant with a capacity of 100 kilograms is now being developed. Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) Chairman Ajit Kumar Mohanty is scheduled to visit Ashwapuram on January 31, 2026, to lay the foundation stone for the new facility.