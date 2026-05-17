Another Pregnant Woman Dies Of Kidney Failure At Kota Medical College
Shirin (29) died at the ICU of the medical college on Sunday. She had developed multi-organ dysfunction.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST
Kota: Pregnant women diagnosed with kidney failure after C-section at the Kota Medical College's new hospital and JK Lon have been admitted to the Super Specialty Hospital in the city for advanced treatment.
Doctors from Jaipur are treating the patients one of whom, a 29-year-old woman died, during treatment. Medical College Principal Dr Nilesh Jain stated the deceased, identified as Shirin was initially admitted to the Medical College's new hospital. "She developed septicemia following which her family took her to a private hospital, from where she was transferred back to the Super Specialty Hospital on Sunday. Shirin had developed multi-organ dysfunction and died on the day. She had been undergoing dialysis," Dr Jain said.
He said family members had taken Shirin to a private hospital in Talwandi. Shirin underwent dialysis on May 8, but her body developed an infection. She was referred back to the Medical College on Sunday.
In cases of kidney failure after C-section, five women have died so far at JK Lon Hospital and the new hospital of Medical College. More than 12 women had been diagnosed with kidney failure after C-section delivery. The patients undergoing treatment have been identified as Aarti, Ragini, Dhanni, Sushila, and Pinky. Those who have died are Payal, Jyoti, Priya, Pinky Mahawar and Shirin.
Following the mass deaths, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla spoke with Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda over the matter. Following Nadda’s directives, a high-level committee was constituted comprising doctors from AIIMS Delhi and AIIMS Jodhpur to probe the deaths. The committee is chaired by Dr. Rita Mahey, a gynecologist from AIIMS Delhi, and also consists of medical professionals specialising in preventive and social medicine (PSM), hospital management, microbiology, anesthesia, and pediatrics.
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