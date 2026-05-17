ETV Bharat / state

Another Pregnant Woman Dies Of Kidney Failure At Kota Medical College

Kota: Pregnant women diagnosed with kidney failure after C-section at the Kota Medical College's new hospital and JK Lon have been admitted to the Super Specialty Hospital in the city for advanced treatment.

Doctors from Jaipur are treating the patients one of whom, a 29-year-old woman died, during treatment. Medical College Principal Dr Nilesh Jain stated the deceased, identified as Shirin was initially admitted to the Medical College's new hospital. "She developed septicemia following which her family took her to a private hospital, from where she was transferred back to the Super Specialty Hospital on Sunday. Shirin had developed multi-organ dysfunction and died on the day. She had been undergoing dialysis," Dr Jain said.

He said family members had taken Shirin to a private hospital in Talwandi. Shirin underwent dialysis on May 8, but her body developed an infection. She was referred back to the Medical College on Sunday.