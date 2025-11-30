ETV Bharat / state

Another Kashmir Businessman Offers Land To Ex-Soldier Over His Generosity Towards Evicted Journalist

The extraordinary act of humanity has not only won the hearts of the people but has also impressed Muhammad Iqbal Shah, a well-known businessman from Kapran area of South Kashmir's Shopian district. Responding to this sentiment of Kuldeep Sharma, Shah has announced to offer the former soldier ten marlas of land in exchange for his five to the displaced journalist, whose house was demolished by the authorities recently.

Shopian: The humanitarian move by former soldier Kuldeep Sharma to donate five marlas of land to displaced Jammu and Kashmir journalist Arfaz Daing has evoked warm response in the valley where a second businessman has come forward to reciprocate the love.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shah confirmed that he will go to Jammu next week and personally present the original documents of the land to the ex-soldier. Shah said that this step of his is an attempt to strengthen Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and the common civilization of 'Kashmiriyat'. He said that the land he is offering is a valuable one with apple trees which he is donating in the name of Kuldeep Sharma as a sincere gift.

Kashmir businessman Mohammad Iqbal Shah(C) with friends (ETV Bharat)

“Kuldeep Sharma, despite being a non-Muslim, came to the aid of a Muslim brother regardless of religion. As a Muslim, it was my duty to respond to his passion, so I am offering him this ten marla land,” he said. Shah added that the incident is an effective response to all those elements who try to spread hatred in the country in the name of religion. He hoped that the humanitarian initiative will further strengthen Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and spread the message of love, peace and solidarity in the society.

Shah is the second in the valley to reciprocate Sharma's land donation to Daing. On Saturday, an anonymous businessman from Pampore area in the valley's Pulwama district donated a piece of land to Sharma for his humanitarian act.

It may be recalled that the house of a journalist Arfaz Ahmed Daing in the Narwal area of Jammu was demolished on Thursday by the JDA and the district administration amidst heavy police deployment. Arfaz and his two brothers were detained during the incident and were also prevented from livestreaming the demolition.