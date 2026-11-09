ETV Bharat / state

Rape-Murder Accused Dies In Raiganj Police Firing, Fourth Encounter In Five Months In West Bengal; Justice Served, Says Victim's Family

Raiganj: A fourth encounter was reported in Raiganj in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Sunday night. The prime accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl, Dilip Roy (46), was shot dead while trying to escape to Bihar.

According to the police, Dilip allegedly opened fire at the police team when the latter arrived at the village to arrest him. Police shot him in self-defence, leaving Dilip injured. He was taken to Raiganj Medical Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

On November 5, the decomposed body of a 13-year-old girl was recovered from the Kulik Forest in the Abdulghata area of ​​Raiganj. Post-mortem revealed that she had been raped before being murdered.

The prime suspect, Dilip Roy, a neighbour, had fled the area and was hiding for the last three days. Police received a tip-off that he was hiding in the Gauri Gram Panchayat area and launched a raid. "Upon spotting Dilip, the police team ordered him to stop, but he opened fire. One of the shots hit a police vehicle and the team was compelled to open fire in self-defence," an official said.

Local residents said Dilip was a notorious criminal, accused of several criminal activities in the past and complaints had been filed against him at the Raiganj police station on multiple occasions.

The girl's family said their daughter can't be brought back but it felt like justice was served. The victim's father said, "I feel a sense of relief. The police have delivered the exact punishment we sought. The pain of losing our daughter remains but the strict action taken by the police has brought some amount of peace."

The girl's mother said, "The accused, Dilip Roy, was our neighbour. Similar allegations had been raised against him in the past. We are glad that the police have taken such firm action against an individual like him."