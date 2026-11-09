Rape-Murder Accused Dies In Raiganj Police Firing, Fourth Encounter In Five Months In West Bengal; Justice Served, Says Victim's Family
Accused Dilip Roy had been fleeing since the body of a minor girl was recovered from Kulik Forest in Raiganj on November 5.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Raiganj: A fourth encounter was reported in Raiganj in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Sunday night. The prime accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl, Dilip Roy (46), was shot dead while trying to escape to Bihar.
According to the police, Dilip allegedly opened fire at the police team when the latter arrived at the village to arrest him. Police shot him in self-defence, leaving Dilip injured. He was taken to Raiganj Medical Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
On November 5, the decomposed body of a 13-year-old girl was recovered from the Kulik Forest in the Abdulghata area of Raiganj. Post-mortem revealed that she had been raped before being murdered.
The prime suspect, Dilip Roy, a neighbour, had fled the area and was hiding for the last three days. Police received a tip-off that he was hiding in the Gauri Gram Panchayat area and launched a raid. "Upon spotting Dilip, the police team ordered him to stop, but he opened fire. One of the shots hit a police vehicle and the team was compelled to open fire in self-defence," an official said.
Local residents said Dilip was a notorious criminal, accused of several criminal activities in the past and complaints had been filed against him at the Raiganj police station on multiple occasions.
The girl's family said their daughter can't be brought back but it felt like justice was served. The victim's father said, "I feel a sense of relief. The police have delivered the exact punishment we sought. The pain of losing our daughter remains but the strict action taken by the police has brought some amount of peace."
The girl's mother said, "The accused, Dilip Roy, was our neighbour. Similar allegations had been raised against him in the past. We are glad that the police have taken such firm action against an individual like him."
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has repeatedly emphasised that the government places special importance on the safety of women and has also directed the administration to take firm action to ensure women's security across the state.
The encounter has drawn mixed reactions with some people terming it as a befitting punishment for a heinous crime, arguing that such action would instill fear in criminals and make them think twice before committing similar acts. However, others argue that such encounters are unacceptable in a civilised society and question the purpose of the legal and judicial system if the police are to simply shoot and kill individuals.
Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Dilip Ghosh said, "If anyone acts against the law or takes the law into their own hands, they will inevitably face the police. In certain situations, the police are compelled to take such an action. We must ensure that such incidents do not escalate. Everyone is expected to abide by the law."
This is the fourth encounter in the state in the last five months since the BJP government came to power. Earlier two rape suspects and one murder suspect were killed during police encounters in Baruipur, Gaighata and Shamsherganj.
On July 5, Prabhas Mondal, accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas, was shot dead during police encounter. In October, Prahlad Das (23), also arrested in connection with the sexual assault and murder of a minor schoolgirl in Gaighata in North 24 Parganas, was killed in encounter.
On the same day, murder suspect Samiun Sheikh, who was in CID custody in Samsherganj in Murshidabad district, also died during an encounter.
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