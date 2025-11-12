ETV Bharat / state

Another Doctor From Kashmir Detained As Delhi Blast Probe Widens

Srinagar: One more doctor from Kashmir has been picked up for questioning in the ongoing investigations in the Delhi blast case, sources in Srinagar said on Wednesday.

Dr Tajamul Ahmad Malik hails from South Kashmir’s Kulgam district and is working at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS), the tertiary care government hospital in the valley.

It remains unclear whether Dr Malik’s detention is aimed at gathering information or if he has been held as a suspect in the broader terror module in the case. The police are tight-lipped as the investigations are underway.

He is the fifth doctor from Kashmir whose name has surfaced in what Jammu and Kashmir police described as a 'white collar' trans-state terror module linked with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Operating out of Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana’s Faridabad and Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, the doctors, including Dr Umar Nabi, who is suspected to have been killed in the blast, came under the radar of J&K Police since late last month.

Dr Muzammil Shakeel from Pulwama, who was working at Al Falah Hospital in Faridabad, and Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather from Anantnag, who was working in Famous Medicare Hospital in Saharanpur, were quietly picked up by J&K Police earlier this month.