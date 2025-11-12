Another Doctor From Kashmir Detained As Delhi Blast Probe Widens
Dr Tajamul Ahmad Malik works at Srinagar's SMHS hospital. It is unclear whether he has been detained for gathering information or as a suspect.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 12:17 PM IST
Srinagar: One more doctor from Kashmir has been picked up for questioning in the ongoing investigations in the Delhi blast case, sources in Srinagar said on Wednesday.
Dr Tajamul Ahmad Malik hails from South Kashmir’s Kulgam district and is working at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS), the tertiary care government hospital in the valley.
It remains unclear whether Dr Malik’s detention is aimed at gathering information or if he has been held as a suspect in the broader terror module in the case. The police are tight-lipped as the investigations are underway.
He is the fifth doctor from Kashmir whose name has surfaced in what Jammu and Kashmir police described as a 'white collar' trans-state terror module linked with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad.
Operating out of Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana’s Faridabad and Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, the doctors, including Dr Umar Nabi, who is suspected to have been killed in the blast, came under the radar of J&K Police since late last month.
Dr Muzammil Shakeel from Pulwama, who was working at Al Falah Hospital in Faridabad, and Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather from Anantnag, who was working in Famous Medicare Hospital in Saharanpur, were quietly picked up by J&K Police earlier this month.
A large cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material, including 2,900 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, was recovered across locations, including Valley, UP and Faridabad.
The disclosure came after police started investigations into JeM posters threatening police and security forces in Srinagar’s Nowgam in late October. The arrests were craftily planned to avoid detection or leaks, a police official said.
The modus operandi of the sophisticated network and their "clean backgrounds" has taken the lid off of the biggest arms haul and terror network in recent years.
This has spurred hundreds of police raids and laying of cordon and search operations across the union territory. Over 1,000 people, comprising overground workers, sympathisers, members of banned outfits like Jamaat-e-Islami and relatives of terrorists who are in Pakistan, have been detained.
About 500 were picked up in Kulgam alone, which was once the epicentre of militancy and would see frequent encounters until 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated and the state was bifurcated into two union territories.
"The move is part of sustained efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and its support structure at the grassroots level," the official said.
