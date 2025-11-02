ETV Bharat / state

Another Case Of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis In Kerala, Lakshadweep Native Tests Positive In Kochi

Ernakulam: Amid rising concerns over rapid rise in amoebic meningoencephalitis cases in Kerala, a woman from Lakshadweep has been tested positive in Kochi.

The patient, who works in Edappally, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the district. She had been admitted here with fever and headache. Subsequent tests confirmed amoebic meningoencephalitis.

The Ernakulam District Medical Officer said her health condition is stable and she is recovering well.

Kerala recorded a high rate of infection last month. A total of 65 cases were confirmed and 12 deaths in October. This is the first case in the district in November.

Overall, the state has recorded a total of 153 cases and 33 deaths this year. The latest was in Kollam, where a 65-year-old woman from Palathara died of amoebic meningoencephalitis.

Amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare brain infection, is caused by Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as 'brain-eating amoeba'. It is caused by contaminated water entering the nose while bathing in ponds, rivers, or lakes. The infection has a very high fatality rate of over 97 percent but Kerala has managed to significantly combat the cases.