Another Case Of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis In Kerala, Lakshadweep Native Tests Positive In Kochi
Kerala has recorded 153 cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis and 33 deaths this year of which, 65 cases and 12 deaths were reported in October alone.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 1:14 PM IST
Ernakulam: Amid rising concerns over rapid rise in amoebic meningoencephalitis cases in Kerala, a woman from Lakshadweep has been tested positive in Kochi.
The patient, who works in Edappally, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the district. She had been admitted here with fever and headache. Subsequent tests confirmed amoebic meningoencephalitis.
The Ernakulam District Medical Officer said her health condition is stable and she is recovering well.
Kerala recorded a high rate of infection last month. A total of 65 cases were confirmed and 12 deaths in October. This is the first case in the district in November.
Overall, the state has recorded a total of 153 cases and 33 deaths this year. The latest was in Kollam, where a 65-year-old woman from Palathara died of amoebic meningoencephalitis.
Amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare brain infection, is caused by Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as 'brain-eating amoeba'. It is caused by contaminated water entering the nose while bathing in ponds, rivers, or lakes. The infection has a very high fatality rate of over 97 percent but Kerala has managed to significantly combat the cases.
The symptoms usually manifest within one to nine days after infection.
Primary symptoms include severe headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck and problems in night vision (photophobia). Severe symptoms are confusion, hallucinations and seizures.
Some symptoms that are commonly seen among children include loss of appetite, laziness and delayed reactions.
According to doctors, early diagnosis and immediate treatment can improve survival chances. Some preventive measures include avoiding bathing or diving in stagnant water, using nose clips while participating in water activities, chlorinating water in parks and swimming pools.
Guidelines for Swimming Pools
- Water should be completely drained once a week.
- Sides and floor of the swimming pool should be scrubbed with a brush.
- Allow the surfaces to dry thoroughly.
- Swimming pool filters should be cleaned and used.
- The newly filled water should be used only after chlorination.
- Chlorinate the water according to its volume, using a ratio of five grams of bleaching powder per 1000 liters of water.
