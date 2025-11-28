ETV Bharat / state

Another BLO Dies In Bengal, 'SIR Workload' Alleged

Kolkata: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) died of cardiac arrest, allegedly due to the workload of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The BLO died on Thursday night and was identified as Zakir Hossain, a teacher in a local state-run primary school.

His family members claimed that he was under "tremendous pressure" from the SIR exercise and the teaching assignment. The pressure on him intensified as the authorities of the state-run primary school, where he was attached, refused to relieve him, adding to his woes.

According to the family members, Hossian complained of acute cardiac pain on Thursday afternoon, following which he was rushed to a local hospital immediately. However, all efforts of the doctors to bring him out of the crisis failed ultimately, and he expired on Thursday night.

This is the fourth BLO death, reportedly due to SIR-related work pressure, that has been reported from West Bengal since the revision exercise started on November 4.