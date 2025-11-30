Another BLO Dies By Suicide In Uttar Pradesh, Family Alleges 'Intense SIR Work Pressure'
The deceased, identified as Sarvesh Singh (45), was a government teacher at the Zahidpur Composite School in the village panchayat of Bhagatpur block
Published : November 30, 2025 at 4:15 PM IST
Moradabad: A BLO, allegedly frustrated with his SIR duties, died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, taking the count of similar deaths to three in the state. In his suicide note, he mentioned his struggle with sleeping properly due to not meeting his targets.
He further asked his wife and all concerned to take care of his daughters in his suicide note. Besides, he expressed his love for the schoolchildren. Similar cases have been reported in Gonda and Fatehpur earlier. Four other BLOs died due to ill health, on the other hand.
The incident took place in Baheri Brahmanan, Bhojpur police station area. The deceased, identified as Sarvesh Singh (45), a resident of this area, was a government teacher at the Zahidpur Composite School in the village panchayat of Bhagatpur block. The family includes his wife, Babli, and four daughters: Tanishka (10), Mahi (8), Nuyu (6), and Ruhi (1.5).
Singh was appointed as a BLO last month at booth number 406 on October 7. According to family members, he was extremely stressed out about handling SIR-related work. Despite repeated alerts to take care of his health, he remained stressed. He continued working until 12 a.m. on Saturday night, with family members staying awake with him late into the night.
When his wife woke up early Sunday morning, she found Sarvesh missing. When they searched, his body was found in a room that was used to store animal food. According to family members, Sarvesh was constantly receiving calls to submit certain forms. This pressured and upset him. Calls from officials also unnerved him, family members said.
DM Anuj Singh said he got the news of the suicide of Sarvesh, who was the BLO of booth number 406 in Thakurdwara. The local police are investigating the matter. Singh said Sarvesh was doing well and had completed up to 67% of his work. His work was in the final stages, Singh added.
The BLO's supervisor said he was in constant contact with the deceased. He had also deployed an Anganwadi worker to assist him. He said some information related to the SIR is emerging. Although no direct connection has yet been established and an investigation is underway to determine why he took such a step.
Earlier, Vipin Yadav, a BLO from Gonda, who was assigned to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, also died by suicide on November 25. He took the extreme step while on duty. He was taken to Lucknow after his health deteriorated and he died there. He was an assistant teacher at Jaitpur Majha Primary School in Tarabganj Tehsil.
Sudhir Kumar (25), a resident of Khajuha town in Bindki police station area of Fatehpur, died by suicide on November 25, after his engagement and Haldi-Mehndi ceremony. Sudhir was posted as a Lekhpal in Sultangarh, Khajuha block. He was on SIR (Voter List Revision) duty. His family members blamed harassment and denial of leave by officials for his suicide.
In Bareilly, BLO Sarvesh Kumar Gangwar, who was a primary school teacher in the Basic Education Department, died. He was also performing SIR duties as a BLO. The family members allege that work pressure contributed to the deterioration of his health and subsequent death.
(DISCLAIMER: Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
