ETV Bharat / state

Another BLO Dies By Suicide In Uttar Pradesh, Family Alleges 'Intense SIR Work Pressure'

Moradabad: A BLO, allegedly frustrated with his SIR duties, died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, taking the count of similar deaths to three in the state. In his suicide note, he mentioned his struggle with sleeping properly due to not meeting his targets.

He further asked his wife and all concerned to take care of his daughters in his suicide note. Besides, he expressed his love for the schoolchildren. Similar cases have been reported in Gonda and Fatehpur earlier. Four other BLOs died due to ill health, on the other hand.

The incident took place in Baheri Brahmanan, Bhojpur police station area. The deceased, identified as Sarvesh Singh (45), a resident of this area, was a government teacher at the Zahidpur Composite School in the village panchayat of Bhagatpur block. The family includes his wife, Babli, and four daughters: Tanishka (10), Mahi (8), Nuyu (6), and Ruhi (1.5).

Singh was appointed as a BLO last month at booth number 406 on October 7. According to family members, he was extremely stressed out about handling SIR-related work. Despite repeated alerts to take care of his health, he remained stressed. He continued working until 12 a.m. on Saturday night, with family members staying awake with him late into the night.

When his wife woke up early Sunday morning, she found Sarvesh missing. When they searched, his body was found in a room that was used to store animal food. According to family members, Sarvesh was constantly receiving calls to submit certain forms. This pressured and upset him. Calls from officials also unnerved him, family members said.

DM Anuj Singh said he got the news of the suicide of Sarvesh, who was the BLO of booth number 406 in Thakurdwara. The local police are investigating the matter. Singh said Sarvesh was doing well and had completed up to 67% of his work. His work was in the final stages, Singh added.