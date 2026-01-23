ETV Bharat / state

Another Badlapur Shocker: School Van Driver Sexually Assaults Four-Year-Old Girl, Arrested

Badlapur: A school van driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old student of a private English medium school in Maharashtra's Badlapur city, police said on Friday.

The girl's parents lodged a complaint at Badlapur West police station following which, an inquiry was launched and the accused was arrested.

The incident sparked protests among citizens and tension erupted in Badlapur. A mob barged into the police station and vandalised the school vehicle. A few volunteers and political leaders too reached the police station to stage a protest.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shailesh Kale said, "After investigating till late last night, a case was registered at the Badlapur police station and the accused was arrested. He will be produced in court today."

ACP Kale said the girl's parents told that the incident occurred when she was returning home in the school van. When she did not return till afternoon, her parents got worried. They called the school to inquire about her whereabouts and even started searching for her.