Another Badlapur Shocker: School Van Driver Sexually Assaults Four-Year-Old Girl, Arrested
Another sexual abuse case has been reported in Badlapur. The accused will be produced in court on Friday for further investigation.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
Badlapur: A school van driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old student of a private English medium school in Maharashtra's Badlapur city, police said on Friday.
The girl's parents lodged a complaint at Badlapur West police station following which, an inquiry was launched and the accused was arrested.
The incident sparked protests among citizens and tension erupted in Badlapur. A mob barged into the police station and vandalised the school vehicle. A few volunteers and political leaders too reached the police station to stage a protest.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shailesh Kale said, "After investigating till late last night, a case was registered at the Badlapur police station and the accused was arrested. He will be produced in court today."
ACP Kale said the girl's parents told that the incident occurred when she was returning home in the school van. When she did not return till afternoon, her parents got worried. They called the school to inquire about her whereabouts and even started searching for her.
Finally late at night, the girl returned home and informed her parents of her ordeal. Her parents immediately rushed her to the Badlapur police station and a complaint was filed against the driver under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
ACP Kale said there was no female assistant in the van and the driver allegedly took advantage of the situation.
Parents demanded that the school management thoroughly check the transport contractors and accused them of breaching education department norms while ferrying children in school buses and vans.
Notably, around 1.5 years ago, Badlapur came to the limelight for a sexual abuse case, which triggered outrage across Maharashtra. Two minor girls were sexually assaulted by a sweeper in a well-known school in Badlapur East in August 2024. The main accused, Akshay Shinde, was arrested and later died in a police encounter. Tushar Apte, the then secretary of the school and one of the co-accused of the Badlapur sexual abuse case, was elected unopposed in the recent municipal elections.
