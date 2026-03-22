ETV Bharat / state

Another 1920 Companies Of Central Forces To Arrive In West Bengal Ahead Of Polls

Kolkata: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued directives to deploy a total of 2,400 companies of central forces in view of conducting free and peaceful elections in West Bengal. The polls are to be held in two phases on April 23 and 26 but unlike previous times, a large number of central force personnel are already seen conducting route marches and surveillance across the state.

A notification issued by the MHA on March 19 stated that 2,400 companies, comprising Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), State Armed Police (SAP), and India Reserve Battalions (IRBn), will be deployed in the state.

Central security forces check vehicles as part of election security measures in Ranaghat in Nadia district (IANS)

To begin with, on February 20, the MHA had ordered deployment of 480 companies of central forces, including 230 CRPF, 120 BSF, 37 CISF, 47 ITBP, and 46 SSB. This massive contingent of forces were deployed for conducting route marches, instilling confidence among the public, guarding EVMs and strongrooms, and ensuring security at counting centers.

The EC on March 17, took a decision to dispatch an additional 1,920 companies of forces. As a result, the total strength of the deployed forces now stands at 2,400 companies.

Personnel of central forces conduct a route march in the Jhaljhalia and Gayeshpur areas under English Bazar Municipality to strengthen security in Malda (IANS)

These additional 1,920 companies will arrive in the state in five phases from across the country. In the first phase, 300 companies are scheduled to arrive on March 31. This contingent includes 125 companies of the CRPF, 100 of the BSF, 25 of the CISF, and 25 each from the ITBP and the SSB.

In the second phase, another 300 companies of forces are set to arrive on April 7. Forces from Jammu & Kashmir and Tripura will be dispatched in this phase. In the third phase, another 300 companies of forces will arrive on April 10, which will be from Manipur apart from Jammu & Kashmir. In the fourth phase, on April 13, 277 companies of security forces are scheduled to arrive from Assam, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.