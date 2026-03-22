Another 1920 Companies Of Central Forces To Arrive In West Bengal Ahead Of Polls
The additional companies will arrive in Bengal in five phases on March 31, April 7, 10, 13 and 17 from across the country.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Kolkata: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued directives to deploy a total of 2,400 companies of central forces in view of conducting free and peaceful elections in West Bengal. The polls are to be held in two phases on April 23 and 26 but unlike previous times, a large number of central force personnel are already seen conducting route marches and surveillance across the state.
A notification issued by the MHA on March 19 stated that 2,400 companies, comprising Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), State Armed Police (SAP), and India Reserve Battalions (IRBn), will be deployed in the state.
To begin with, on February 20, the MHA had ordered deployment of 480 companies of central forces, including 230 CRPF, 120 BSF, 37 CISF, 47 ITBP, and 46 SSB. This massive contingent of forces were deployed for conducting route marches, instilling confidence among the public, guarding EVMs and strongrooms, and ensuring security at counting centers.
The EC on March 17, took a decision to dispatch an additional 1,920 companies of forces. As a result, the total strength of the deployed forces now stands at 2,400 companies.
These additional 1,920 companies will arrive in the state in five phases from across the country. In the first phase, 300 companies are scheduled to arrive on March 31. This contingent includes 125 companies of the CRPF, 100 of the BSF, 25 of the CISF, and 25 each from the ITBP and the SSB.
In the second phase, another 300 companies of forces are set to arrive on April 7. Forces from Jammu & Kashmir and Tripura will be dispatched in this phase. In the third phase, another 300 companies of forces will arrive on April 10, which will be from Manipur apart from Jammu & Kashmir. In the fourth phase, on April 13, 277 companies of security forces are scheduled to arrive from Assam, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.
In the fifth phase, on April 17, 743 companies will arrive in Bengal. Of these, 443 companies of CAPF will come from Assam while 300 companies will arrive from Kerala, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Rajasthan.
Shalabh Mathur, the Sector IG of the CRPF in West Bengal, has been appointed as the 'State Force Coordinator' to oversee the deployment of these forces. Each company will consist of at least 72 personnel. Out of the nine sections within a company, eight will be deployed at polling stations, while one will function as a Quick Response Team (QRT) to assist in supervisory duties.
With consultations with the Railway Board, it has been decided to arrange special trains to facilitate the movement of these forces. On the other hand, the state government has been directed to make adequate arrangements for the transportation, accommodation, meals, and logistics of the forces deployed here.
Even after conclusion of the polls on April 29, around 200 companies will stay back in the state to provide security for EVMs, strong rooms, and counting centers while another 500 companies will remain here to maintain law and order during the post-counting period. The rest of the companies will return immediately after the polling process is completed.
As per the official notification, a daily report regarding the movement of the forces must be submitted to the MHA and the EC by 10:00 am.
In a significant development, EC has decided not to deploy any CISF personnel at a booth in Cooch Behar district's Sitalkuchi where four persons were killed in firing allegedly by the force during the 2021 Assembly polls. Instead, BSF, CRPF or ITBP will be deployed for the April 23 polls there.
"The decision was taken after evaluating the situation there," an official said.
On April 10, 2021, CISF personnel allegedly fired near booth number 126 of Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi, leaving four people dead.
This time, a total of 4,500 state police, along with 112 companies of central forces will be deployed in Cooch Behar, which is much higher than the deployment in two other north Bengal districts, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.
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