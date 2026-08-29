ETV Bharat / state

Anonymous Person Ensures Smooth Wedding By Handing Over Lost Bag Containing Valuables, Cash And Property Documents

Tirumala: A display of honesty by an anonymous two-wheeler driver, something rarely to be witnessed in present times, ensured smooth solemnisation of a wedding in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The two-wheeler driver returned a bag containing jewellery, cash and property documents that had fallen off a vehicle of the marriage party.

The bride from the Lakshminarayana family of Sattenapalli in Palnadu district and the groom from the Sailaja family, had tied the nuptial knot at the Kalyana Vedika in Tirumala on Friday evening. The members of both the families had left for Tirumala in two jeeps in the early hours of the day to attend the wedding. The bag containing jewellery, cash and property documents fell from one of the jeeps at the Alipiri check post on Ghat road. Later, an unidentified person on a two-wheeler found the bag and handed it over to Home Guard Reddappa Rao on duty at the Tirumala Garudadri Nagar Centenary (GNC) toll gate. He left without giving his details.

Sources said the bag contained gold ornaments weighing 61 grams, costing around Rs 10 lakh, besides Rs 2,02,840 in cash and documents of property worth Rs 10 lakh.