ETV Bharat / state

Annual Session Of Indian Roads Congress Gets Underway In Odisha's Bhubaneswar

He said, "We also need to pay attention to protection of our environment and wildlife". He emphasized on formulating plans and policies for the use of waste in road construction. The Union Minister said, "This is India's largest knowledge exchange program for discussing infrastructure construction like roads, bridges and tunnels. Now is the time for technology, research and innovation in the field of road connectivity infrastructure."

The event will continue till the 10th of next month. Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said, "IRC is the soul of Indian road engineering. The discussions held at IRC will inspire the country's engineers to contribute to the development of the country. Responsibility, serious approach, commitment to quality and a clean and corruption-free system are needed for building the road infrastructure of the country".

Bhubaneswar : Over 3,500 engineers, technical experts, exhibitors, delegates and eminent personalities from India and abroad are participating in the 84th annual session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) which was inaugurated by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari here on Friday.

Gadkari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a pledge to make India the third largest economy of the world. "We are now moving towards becoming a world-class economy. For this, we need world-class infrastructure. While there is a need to build cost-effective, high-quality infrastructure, plans should be formulated to reduce construction costs," he said.

The Union Minister further said, "We want to use new methods and successful applications to accelerate India's development. For this, I request the IRC to promote practices, guidelines and design methods. New applications are necessary for change. I call for a discussion on this in the session. India's road network is going to be number one in the world. When good roads are developed, trade, business and industry come. When all these are encouraged, the path of investment, job creation and economic growth is paved."

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, "The state government is laying special emphasis on strengthening the road infrastructure to realize the vision of a developed Odisha by 2036 and a developed India by 2047. For this, we have sought the cooperation of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari".

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi at the IRC (ETV Bharat)

Several technical sessions will be organized and experts will discuss innovation, cooperation and knowledge exchange to improve the road construction sector of the country at the event. This is the sixth time that the session is being organized in Odisha. This time, a glimpse of Odisha's culture, tradition, dance, music, and cuisine can be seen in the session.

Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, IRC Chairman Vinod Parida, along with many senior officials of the Government of India and Odisha, and IRC staff participated in the inaugural programme.