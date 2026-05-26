ETV Bharat / state

Annapurna Forms To Be Issued From May 27, Lakshmir Bhandar To Continue Till Rollout Completion: CM

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said the state government will begin issuing forms for the Annapurna Yojana from May 27, under which women would receive Rs 3,000 per month, while the existing Lakshmir Bhandar scheme will continue until the new programme is fully rolled out.

Speaking after an administrative review meeting at Kalyani attended by officials from Nadia, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts, Adhikari said the process would formally begin on Wednesday.

"Like we are continuing Swasthya Sathi till its conversion to Ayushman Bharat is complete, similarly, until the Annapurna Yojana is fully rolled out, Lakshmir Bhandar will continue. From tomorrow, the process for Annapurna Yojana begins," he said.

Adhikari said forms for the scheme would be released from Nabanna and made available through both online and offline modes.

"I, along with Minister Agnimitra Paul, will be publishing a form for 'Annapurna Yojana' from Nabanna tomorrow in the presence of the chief secretary and home secretary. Detailed guidelines will also be announced," he said.

He said beneficiaries would start receiving payments soon after enrolment and verification.

"As and when forms are filled up, Rs 3,000 will start getting credited into beneficiaries' accounts. The faster people complete registration, the faster they will receive benefits," Adhikari said.

The chief minister said MLAs and district officials would assist women in completing the application process.

"People will not be left entirely on their own. MLAs will help beneficiaries fill out forms, while teams under BDOs will go door-to-door to assist applicants," he said.

Adhikari also asserted that only Indian citizens would be eligible for the scheme.

"Keep in mind that only Indians will get this opportunity. India's money is not meant for infiltrators coming from Bangladesh. This has been very crystal clear now," he said.

The chief minister also announced a restructuring of the state's AYUSH department, saying it would be separated from the health department and placed under an independent administrative setup.

"We have decided in principle. I will place this in the cabinet for approval. We are separating the AYUSH department from the health department and appointing an efficient and competent official for the department," he said.

Adhikari said the Kalyani meeting focused on three priorities, like improving administrative coordination, strengthening the health sector and expediting pre-monsoon preparedness work.

He also announced a series of programmes to be held in June to mark 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in office.