Annamalai To Open Up On Social Media On Friday
In a post on X, Annamalai said he intends to share his thoughts and ideas on X at 12 noon on Friday.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Chennai: Former BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai on Thursday announced he would share his thoughts on his future political course on social media at 12 noon on Friday.
Annamalai has been camping in Delhi since Monday, where he met Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and national organizational general secretary BL Santhosh to convey his decision to quit the party. Rumours are abuzz that he may form a new political outfit.
However, Annamalai declined to speak with reporters regarding the meetings. He also met the party's National General Secretary BL Santosh, amid growing speculation on social media over Annamalai's political future and reports suggesting he may be planning to launch a new political party.
On Monday, when asked about the various rumours circulating on social media claiming that he is planning to leave the party and start a new political party, he said, "Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days."
Having concluded his two-day visit to Delhi and on his return Chennai, Annamalai posted a message on his 'X' (formerly Twitter) page on his birthday. "I am eagerly looking forward to interacting with all of you via social media tomorrow (June 5) around 12:00 PM. During this candid conversation, I intend to share my thoughts and ideas with you," he said in the post.
Tomorrow at 12 Noon, I eagerly look forward to interacting with you all on social media to share my thoughts and have an open, heart-to-heart conversation. https://t.co/CuLt12IkQwhttps://t.co/G6dY3wufzqhttps://t.co/rfti0J7ZsLhttps://t.co/xcD9EKje7B— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 4, 2026
Additionally, in the post, he shared links to his official social media handles across various platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and X.
Meanwhile, Nainar Nagendran the current president of the Tamil Nadu BJP, who had undertaken an urgent trip to Delhi recently, told journalists at Tirunelveli said he has not yet received a resignation letter from Annamalai.
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