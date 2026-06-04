ETV Bharat / state

Annamalai To Open Up On Social Media On Friday

Chennai: Former BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai on Thursday announced he would share his thoughts on his future political course on social media at 12 noon on Friday.

Annamalai has been camping in Delhi since Monday, where he met Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and national organizational general secretary BL Santhosh to convey his decision to quit the party. Rumours are abuzz that he may form a new political outfit.

However, Annamalai declined to speak with reporters regarding the meetings. He also met the party's National General Secretary BL Santosh, amid growing speculation on social media over Annamalai's political future and reports suggesting he may be planning to launch a new political party.

On Monday, when asked about the various rumours circulating on social media claiming that he is planning to leave the party and start a new political party, he said, "Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days."