ETV Bharat / state

Annamalai Refutes TVK’s Allegations Linking Union Minister Murugan To 'Jana Nayagan' Leak

BJP leader K Annamalai addresses a campaign meeting in support of NDA candidate Bhojarajan for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Udhagamandalam on April 10, 2026 ( PTI )

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu BJP former chief K Annamalai on Saturday refuted TVK’s allegations linking Union Minister L Murugan and the saffron party to the online leak of the movie ‘Jana Nayagan’, describing such claims as "political indecency". He also condemned the leak, terming it an "illegal act" and urged the public to boycott pirated versions of the film.

Speaking to reporters after he finished canvassing for BJP candidates here, he questioned the logic of dragging the party into the controversy.

"Why drag the BJP into this? Does the party have any role in which film gets released or leaked? It is the responsibility of the police to investigate the leak and take action against those responsible," he added.

Taking a tough stand against those spreading rumours, Annamalai urged the police to take strict action against the perpetrators. "The police should bring those who committed this mistake to justice and deal with them firmly. Do not drag the BJP into this for political gain," he said.